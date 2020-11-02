The FBI is reportedly investigating after a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters on Friday surrounded and followed a campaign bus for Joe Biden, whose team canceled events in the battleground state after claiming the convoy tried to run the bus off the road.

The president on Saturday night shared a video of the incident, with more than a dozen pickup trucks and SUVs waving Trump flags surrounding the bus on Interstate 35 in Hays County.

“I love Texas!” Trump tweeted.

The Texas Tribune reported that incident involved at least one minor collision and that the FBI is investigating. The Texas Democrats called off three scheduled campaign events, citing “safety concerns,” according to the Tribune.

This is the full video of the collision in Texas. The white SUV swerved into the truck’s lane while the Biden bus straddles both lanes. The Biden supporter whose thread went viral edited this video and cut out all the commentary explaining what happened. pic.twitter.com/FDm8wdWPBq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 31, 2020

More video evidence shows white car from California vacated the lane. Truck pulls up and white car begins attempting to retake lane by edging truck over to the right pic.twitter.com/zUKB0WtQHn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 1, 2020

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign, told the Tribune.

Recent polling shows Biden nearly tied with Trump in Texas, where no Democratic presidential candidate has won since Jimmy Carter in 1976. According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is up by an average of just 2.3%, within the margin of error, in polls conducted throughout October.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West told the Tribune to “stop bothering” him when the outlet reached out about the incident.

“It is more fake news and propaganda,” West said. “Prepare to lose.”

The Texas GOP, in a statement on its website, accused the Tribune of trying “to portray conservatives as violent radicals, even though it is leftists from Antifa and (Black Lives Matter) who have been assaulting, robbing and looting fellow citizens and their property.”

The FBI last month said “the top threat we face from domestic violent extremists stems from those we identify as racially/ethnically motivated violent extremists.” The FBI said racially motivated violent extremists “were the primary source of ideologically-motivated lethal incidents and violence in 2018 and 2019 and have been considered the most lethal of all domestic extremists since 2001.”



In a report on threats facing the nation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier this month said that “among domestic violent extremists, racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland.”

Naomi Narvaiz, a Texas Republican Party official, tweeted Friday that the caravan sent the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus “out of Hays.”

“Your kind aren’t welcome here,” she said. On Sunday, she said “the real reason the Biden/Harris campaign ‘canceled’ their events is because they saw minimal support for their democrat candidates! It was an embarrassment to them to see so much more support for (Trump)! They then resort to be victims!”

Multiple Democratic lawmakers in Texas told the Tribune that Trump supporters had crossed the line and created a dangerous situation on public roads.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who was scheduled to speak at one of the canceled events, said the president had incited “aggressive, abusive conduct” among supporters.

“Those who fear their party is about to lose Texas resort to such desperate tactics,” he told the Tribune. “We have to stand up to these bullies just as we seek to protect the right of every last Texan to vote out the Bully-in-Chief.”

On Saturday, more than 800 vehicles arrived in West Springfield in a convoy from across Massachusetts and beyond to show support for Trump and affirm his strong following in the traditionally blue state.

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

More enthusiasm than 2016 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/puzBXbvKS0 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2020

