President Biden pushed for sweeping gun control beyond even what the House is negotiating as he demanded Congress ‘do something! For God’s sake, do something!’

Still he insisted: ‘This is not about taking away anyones guns. It’s not about vilifying gun owners. We believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as every gun owner should behave.’

But, Biden added, ‘The Second Amendment is not absolute.’

‘My God, the fact that a majority of Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals to even be debated … I find unconscionable.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Tucker Carlson touched on some of the finer points of Biden’s gun grab:



The politicians who tell you that your semiauto rifle is a "weapon of war" are all protected by people wielding actual weapons of war. Their orders are enforced by people who occupy our neighborhoods, also carrying weapons of war. Ask yourself this:

Who are they at war with? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) June 1, 2022

Joe Biden’s full speech.

