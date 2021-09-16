The Biden administration is being accused – once again – of putting open borders ahead of all other political considerations, including vaccinations.

The crisis of illegal crossings continues to spiral out of control at the U.S.-Mexico border. In July, more than 212,000 illegal immigrants crossed that border – a 12% increase over the month before. According to the New York Post, it was the second-highest number of monthly “encounters” in the last 21 years.

President Joe Biden announced last Thursday his proposed rule requiring certain-size private employers to ensure their employees have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or show proof of negative tests every week.

At a news conference the next day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to dodge Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question as to why the government isn’t requiring illegal aliens to be vaccinated, but is mandating them for about two-thirds of U.S. workers:

Psaki: “Certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated, and more people are vaccinated. Whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, [it] protects more people in the United States.”

Doocy: “But it’s a requirement for people at a business with more than a hundred people – and it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?”

Psaki: “That’s correct. Go ahead.”

Ira Mehlman is a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform. He says the administration’s double-standard makes absolutely no sense.

“It demonstrates that this administration puts open borders ahead of all other political considerations,” he states bluntly.

“As far as people getting vaccinated, it certainly makes sense to have a vaccination against a deadly disease, but we certainly should not be letting people into the country illegally who pose a health risk to the country.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that effective October 1, foreigners applying for a “green card” must be fully vaccinated before undergoing their required medical examinations. But as the Daily Mail points out, that rule won’t apply to those crossing into the U.S. illegally.

—-

