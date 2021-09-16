The Biden administration is being accused – once again – of putting open borders ahead of all other political considerations, including vaccinations.
The crisis of illegal crossings continues to spiral out of control at the U.S.-Mexico border. In July, more than 212,000 illegal immigrants crossed that border – a 12% increase over the month before. According to the New York Post, it was the second-highest number of monthly “encounters” in the last 21 years.
President Joe Biden announced last Thursday his proposed rule requiring certain-size private employers to ensure their employees have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or show proof of negative tests every week.
At a news conference the next day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to dodge Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question as to why the government isn’t requiring illegal aliens to be vaccinated, but is mandating them for about two-thirds of U.S. workers:
Psaki: “Certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated, and more people are vaccinated. Whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, [it] protects more people in the United States.”
Doocy: “But it’s a requirement for people at a business with more than a hundred people – and it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?”
Psaki: “That’s correct. Go ahead.”
Ira Mehlman is a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform. He says the administration’s double-standard makes absolutely no sense.
“It demonstrates that this administration puts open borders ahead of all other political considerations,” he states bluntly.
“As far as people getting vaccinated, it certainly makes sense to have a vaccination against a deadly disease, but we certainly should not be letting people into the country illegally who pose a health risk to the country.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that effective October 1, foreigners applying for a “green card” must be fully vaccinated before undergoing their required medical examinations. But as the Daily Mail points out, that rule won’t apply to those crossing into the U.S. illegally.
How is it that when it comes to a woman’s body the Secular socialists can demand it a woman’s right alone to determine what goes into or comes out of her body when it comes to abortion or personal health, yet some corrupt vote seeking half-wit politician like Biden can force millions into COVID injections to people who have already beaten the disease on their own and are herd immune to become vaccinated? If Joe and the election stealing Democrats want to use COVID to fear force voters again from voting in person based on the claim of government authority to enforce invasive injections to protect society from Pandemic death, then the Supreme Court should jump in line and allow the government to prevent death of millions of innocence in the American wombs that most definitely detracts from promoting the greater good of body and soul and life of this nation. Democrats of course want to have it BOTH ways, and any which way but loose to win elections. Those who stand for nothing will fall for anything, like failing to protect the health of a nation by controlling what dishonestly comes into and across our borders, but binds the honest law abiding within the borders from going out and coming into the very jobs that create American wealth.
You also have to add, for DECADES, folks have been told “YOU cannot sell your own organ, for transplant”, but then turn around and tell everyone “YOU HAVE TO PAY TAXES so these convicts can get etheir sex change ops!”.
Of course. Makes perfect sense to me. The rules are only for AMERICANS. Under the lib-tard, dem-rat agenda, if you sneak into OUR country Illegally, the rules don’t pertain to you. After all, we can’t expect illegals to abide by any rules or laws. Those are just for us tax-paying, U.S. citizens, not illegals.
That’s something i’ve always railed at. IF OUR LAWS Don’t apply to illegals, THEN WHY THE HELL Do our RIGHTS under the constitution apply to them!?!?!
Joe the hypocrite criminal with his double standards. Hey Dr. Fauci, why are you silent, with regard to illegal aliens bringing covid into our Country? Dr. Fauci, you are a fraud.