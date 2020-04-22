Joe Biden was recently caught running down Trump supporters in front of an audience of Democrats, continuing a tradition of prominent leaders dismissing the other side as racist hatemongers.

At the virtual fund-raiser, Biden was asked if he expected to connect with Trump supporters to help him win the White House.

“His base? Probably not,” Biden responded. “There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division. They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad.”

Biden went on to claim that President Trump is dividing the country based on ethnicity and race, though the then-Vice President famously warned a black audience in 2012 that then-GOP nominee Mitt Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains” if elected to the White House.

Talk show host Jeff Crank says Joe Biden’s latest comment is the pot calling the kettle black.

“They’re simply saying that if you support Donald Trump, you hate all Hispanics and you don’t like Muslims, and all of this,” Crank responds. “That is the definition of the politics of division.”

Biden’s dismissive comment mirrors the 2008 bitter-clinger comment from then-presidential candidate Barack Obama, who described Midwest voters as clinging to “guns or religion” at a San Francisco fundraiser.

Obama’s comment was seized upon by none other than then-rival candidate Hillary Clinton, who told the media she was “taken aback” by the “demeaning” words that were “elitist” and “out of touch.”

More recently, however, Clinton described Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables” just months before voters went to the polls and chose him.

In recent weeks and months, Biden has called President “xenophobic” for his handling of the COVID-19, a reference to Trump ending air travel from China and for referring to it as the “Chinese virus.”

Crank says winning a national election requires building coalitions and reaching out to the other side.

“And I don’t think you do that,” he says, “by insulting the millions and millions of people who voted for Donald Trump and who support Donald Trump.”

