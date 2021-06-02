President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States and pledging support at the executive level in fighting discrimination.

The proclamation said this month should mark “a time a time of hope, progress, and promise” for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans.

“The Biden-Harris administration has taken historic actions to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House said it’s working to allow transgender Americans to serve in the military, give them access to leadership positions in the federal government and protect and defend their rights worldwide.

“Too many LGBTQ+ Americans across our nation continue facing discrimination and hate, especially LGBTQ+ people of color and transgender Americans, and some states are attempting to roll back the clock on equality with discriminatory bills that target LGBTQ+ people and families,” the White House added.

The declaration notes that upon taking office in January, Biden signed the “most comprehensive executive order in history” to fight gender identity discrimination and strengthen protections in healthcare, housing, financing, education, civil rights and the military.

Biden’s administration created the White House Gender Policy Council to advance gender equity and equality. The Equality Act passed the House in February, but has languished in the Senate, where it lacks the 60 votes needed for approval.

