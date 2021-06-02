President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States and pledging support at the executive level in fighting discrimination.
The proclamation said this month should mark “a time a time of hope, progress, and promise” for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans.
“The Biden-Harris administration has taken historic actions to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality,” the White House said in a statement.
The White House said it’s working to allow transgender Americans to serve in the military, give them access to leadership positions in the federal government and protect and defend their rights worldwide.
“Too many LGBTQ+ Americans across our nation continue facing discrimination and hate, especially LGBTQ+ people of color and transgender Americans, and some states are attempting to roll back the clock on equality with discriminatory bills that target LGBTQ+ people and families,” the White House added.
The declaration notes that upon taking office in January, Biden signed the “most comprehensive executive order in history” to fight gender identity discrimination and strengthen protections in healthcare, housing, financing, education, civil rights and the military.
Biden’s administration created the White House Gender Policy Council to advance gender equity and equality. The Equality Act passed the House in February, but has languished in the Senate, where it lacks the 60 votes needed for approval.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I don’t know that I would look upon this with pride, but there is yet another word the Libs have expanded the meaning of.
“a time of hope, progress, and promise” for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans.” And the unspoken thought is: ‘those of you who are Christian, straight, and White—will you just go away—you bunch of racist, sexist, and intolerant homophobes.
THERE used to be a time, BEING PRIDEFUL WAS a sin…
Mentally age-challenged Biden has gone way over the rainbow to edify a life style that is as mentally challenged, and disoriented and real as that dreamt up by L. Fran Baum in his books about an imaginary land of Oz. Biden himself embraces all three qualities of the Heartless Tin man, Cowardly Lion, and brainless scarecrow all wrapped up in one Munchkin mind of Bearded ladies, Lollipop Guilds, Lullaby Leagues, singing his imagined legacy;
“From now on You’ll be History, You’ll be His, You’ll be Hiss, You’ll be HIS story,,,and we will glorify Your Name, You will be a bust, be a Bust, Be a Bust ,,in the hall of fame”.,,,,,,all up to the time of the next election Bust, when THE PEOPLE wake up to his proffered nightmare and drop a House on he and Pelosi in the next election as Joe fades from the scene clicking his heels and mumbling about “There’s no Place like Homo, there’s no place like Homo.” Only to awake and find himself back on the reality of the Orwellian Socialist Animal Farm of a butchered America, destroyed by the black tornadoes and ill winds of secular Socialism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KSiyaqnZYs
“The Biden-Harris administration has taken historic actions to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality,”
This is from a man/puppet that claims to be a devoted Catholic……. 😯
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
Jude 1:7
Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.
John 8:44
You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires.
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
“equality” and “tolerance.” Huh??
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, immoral, sexually perverted lifestyle.
I’ll believe they want eqity, WHEN THEY ALLOW a straight hetro white male pride day, or celebrate Monogamous marriages month…
Let this be a lesson for blacks (or as you call yourselves African American) on how quickly your “month” aka Juneteenth is forgotten now that you voted for biden and for now has no further use for you. He will probably be reminded of this and will make a lame statement just as he did for Memorial Day. Even harris did not say anything cause she does not care what happens to blacks (African American) as she already got to where her puppeteer wanted her to be. Maybe other things like allah mean more to some.
When is “Straight Pride Month”?
Oh, that’s right……
It would be sexist, racist, discriminatory and bigoted if we had that.
Don’t forget, homophobic, mysoginistic and patriarchal..
I would not be surprised if alongside the BLM flag, our embassies are directed to put up LGBQT flags. Absurdity of Absurdity. How does anything that Biden has done, help America? I believe that Biden and Harris will go down as the worst occupants of the White House in US history.
I believe that it is a “Tie” between the Presidency of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as to the WORST Presidency ! The reason is that Biden is passing MOST of the things that Obama WANTED, but could not get passed. This administration is a “Horror Show”, and I cannot wait until we can get these Racist, anti-semitic, liberal, monsters OUT OF OFFICE !
Actually, this is obummas third term.
WITH how the military has pushed LGQBTSIEECIDADFUIACAS for the past 10+ years, i am shocked they already are NOT doing that…
If LGBTQ resulted in happy and healthy White people, the anti-White tyranny in charge of White countries wouldn’t be pushing it.
Why are we allowing people’s bedroom preferences into the daily lives of 95% of the population. I know many people who identify with this crowd and they do not push their preferences into other people’s faces.
When is the Pretend Biden/Harris administration going to Pronounce a Month set aside for Straight White Males that are not endowed with ”White Privilege” and the Democrat’s Concoction “White Supremacy” and are not promoting a “narrative” to “Gather Votes”
“Just Normal Folks”
HELL will freeze over, and our sun will have collapsed in on itself, before that EVER happens.
I think the rest of us need more protections from the angry LGBTQ mob.
ESPECIALLY our kids…
Why is it necessary to set aside a month to celebrate being proud of being a pervert?
i am dam tired of having the federal government tell me i have to accept this perverted sinful behavior.
these liberal fools are protecting EVIL and punishing good.
the nation is on the brink of social collapse.
Every day this puppet, plagiarist, story teller Joe, stays in office our national safety and heritage is destroyed. We’ve become the laughing stock of the world and the Supreme Court has been a part of that destruction.
SINC the scotus idiots are there for life, THEY DON’T CARE how they are percieved..
Since we have gone from tolerating, accepting, endorsing, and celebrating the LBGTQ+ forms of Psycho-Sexual Identity disorders; will we know follow a similar tract with bestiality, necrophelia, and pedophilia?
These after all are simply manifestations of one’s sexual identity and desires, and should also be accepted without question or debate.
JOE DIMWIT IS STILL LOOKING FOR MORE VOTES FROM THE QUEERS/FAGS. He does not even realize that there are way way too many more votes from us normal people, that practice the science of normality. Oh well, maybe his nonsense is a good thing, and get him less votes.
Well, the outrageously woke Biden-Harris administration has found more issues that can be exploited by the left to further polarize an already seriously divided America. In addition to smearing our nation as being systemically racist, with Biden’s June LGBTQ+ Pride Month declaration, the left is utilizing the issues of sexual orientation and identity to condemn America as being a nation that is both homophobic and transphobic. Biden’s claim to be a unifier is completely disproven by his administration’s commitment to create as many victim groups as possible in order to divide and rule.
IMO the only thing he’s unifying us in, is MISERY!
“and queer Americans” ?????????????? Is that not being repetitive ?????? Unless he was just talking about himself because he is mentally queer for sure….
June used to be known for the end of school and weddings. Now senile Joe has turned it into month.