(The Center Square) – The Biden administration will pause its replenishment of the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves because oil has become too expensive, the White House said.
Earlier in his term, Biden drained about half of the U.S. oil reserves down to their lowest level in decades in order to try to lower gas prices, which surpassed a record national average of more than $5 per gallon in 2022 before coming back down. Now, Biden’s effort to replenish those reserves have been stalled.
Critics warn that lower oil reserves are a national security issue for the U.S. If the reserves are low when a larger war or crisis occurs, refilling the reserves could be much more difficult and certainly more expensive.
“It’s pure insanity to watch the Biden Administration cut American oil production and then claim they can’t refill our critical reserve because of the price,” Daniel Turner, founder and executive director for Power The Future, said in a statement. “Joe Biden drained the SPR for political reasons, cut our domestic production for his climate agenda and now he’s leaving our critical reserve more vulnerable because he’s incompetent. As a result, Americans are paying more at the pump, more at the grocery store and our SPR is less full during a time of rising turmoil in the Middle East.”
Biden has taken fire from Republicans for hindering U.S. oil production and lowering the reserves. The Biden administration has increased regulatory pushback for oil domestic production while raising ongoing concerns about climate change.
“The Biden administration’s war on U.S. energy is crippling hardworking Americans and has led to our Strategic Petroleum Reserves being at their lowest levels since the 1908s,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Reverse course and restore U.S. energy dominance!”
Trump buys and fills the reserve at $35/barrel to help secure the nation,,,,Biden Sells it off later when his chuckle headed Engery cutoff of production that dove up the prices to $90/barrel, using the money to help finance his party in the elections and fund WOke programs. No greater revelation that to Joe, Party and power must always take precedence over national security. Just what does Joe think government was designed to accomplish? Apparently enrichment of Democrat crime families for future conquest of our American freedoms. Hiring totally unqualified Joe to run our national energy policies is like Burisma hiring oil unqualified Hunter to their board of directors and we all know how that turned out,,,and where that money went. Joe flooded the Biden damaged oil markets with our national oil reserve to drive down the price of oil BEFORE the last election, now having to be replenished in times of impending war at twice the price. Who votes for THAT? Definite improper use of taxpayer funds that borders on treason.
OF course he won’t restock our reserves. ALL the better to push his global climate change agenda bull.
All it takes for a Biden to sell out the global climate change to the oil concerns is matchng the Burisma”Big Guy’s” kickback that Hunter arranged and add another 10% sweetner.
Manchurian Candidate.
It is not insanity: It is a deliberate and calculated attack on the U.S. by our enemies, the treasonous, destructive, lying, woke socialist Democrat Party and their traitorous, corrupt, sock-puppet president Joe Beijing OBiden.
This treasonous, destructive, immoral, lying, woke, socialist Democrat Party, their Democrat RINOs and their corrupt, demented, obedient sock-puppet president Joe B. OBiden’s and his administration has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Those who vote for and support this treasonous Democrat Party enemy are in effect also enemies of our country.
Exactly. HE WOULDN’T be in power to do this to our nation, IF THE DEM VOTERS didn’t put his butt in there.
It is interesting that he has plenty of money to illegally forgive student loans. This clown should be immediately tried for treason and if I am not mistaken the penalty for a guilty verdict is death!
We the U.S. citizens and taxpayers are forced by this treasonous Democrat Party and their corrupt sock-puppet president Joe Beijing OBiden’s administration to provide FREE food, clothing, housing, medical, dental, transportation to their 10 Million homeless, jobless, disease ridden, unvetted illegal immigrant at the cost to the taxpayers 25 BILLION dollars each and every month and the Democrats can give away hundreds of Billion dollars to foreign countries. But will NOT support, protect and defend our own U.S.A.. It sounds like the Treasonous Democrat Party is deliberately trying to destroy our country!
and to give billions in hand outs to illegal invaders…
He is a communist traitor and needs to be court-martialed.
IF we had a congress with BALLS TO DO so…
Too expensive for the federal government to provide for our protection? And yet they want us to believe that filling up our car is not too expensive
you can almost stick a fork in us because we are done!