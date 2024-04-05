Drink This GOPUSA Staff | Apr 5, 2024 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 18 votes. Please wait... Share:
The Democrats lying political media/propaganda poisonous purple Kool-Aid.
It it truly amazing how many Democrat Party’s “Useful Idiot” supporters are addicted to this poison.
AND how many keep labeling those who support trump as “Cultists”, while THEY THEMSELVES are the ones in a cult…
Put some Frogs into that pot and SLOWLY raise the temperature to boiling in creeping socialism, so they don’t jump out and start voting clean,, and you have the real Democrat Party paradigm recipe for all our current disasters. WE THE PEOPLE and our rights are the ones that are croaking.