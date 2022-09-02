President Biden repeatedly slammed Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” in an overtly political primetime address the White House billed as “the battle for the soul of the nation” — a speech ignored by all major TV networks and carried by just two cable channels.

With a heckler relentlessly shouting, “F–k Joe Biden” throughout the 24-minute speech, the president called “MAGA Republicans” and supporters of his predecessor and potential 2024 rival Donald Trump a threat to “the republic.”

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said feet from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: "MAGA Republicans…embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies." pic.twitter.com/6N8QyIG0qX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Basically a smear of 70 million people— in front of the flag and military on primetime tv. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 2, 2022

Divider-in-Chief? Biden Tries Casting Trump Loyalists as Threat to Democracy

President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country’s democratic foundations and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of midterm elections in November.

His attack, detailed in a draft speech released earlier in the day, was speedily and forcefully rebuked by GOP leaders who have accused “divider-in-chief” Biden and his supporters of dispensing their own brand of damaging, dangerous rhetoric.

Taking to the podium in prime time, Biden accused “MAGA forces” – those people devoted to Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda – as willing to overturn democratic elections and “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage supported broadly by Americans.

Biden not only doubled down on his legacy of division in Thursday's combative primetime address but feigned ignorance of recent events to rewrite the reality of what his party has done and is trying to do.https://t.co/0i6diNQCYv — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 2, 2022

Biden’s ‘blood red’ backdrop steals show in speech attacking MAGA

When President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address in Philadelphia on Thursday, the dark red setting generated a great deal of buzz.

Biden’s speech, in which he sought to frame November’s midterm elections as a continuation of his 2020 cycle’s “battle for the soul of the nation” and portrayed MAGA forces, led by former President Donald Trump and his allies, as being determined to take the country backward, was delivered outside Independence Hall. Biden, who walked in with first lady Jill Biden, was framed on either side by a standing Marine and red lights cast upon a brick wall and American flags.

God I know of all the cliches, but CNN would be cleaning graphite off the roof if Trump appeared with these optics. https://t.co/bu5qGXuVg3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022

There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions. pic.twitter.com/s3TSYHtkcA — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 2, 2022

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

