President Biden repeatedly slammed Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” in an overtly political primetime address the White House billed as “the battle for the soul of the nation” — a speech ignored by all major TV networks and carried by just two cable channels.
With a heckler relentlessly shouting, “F–k Joe Biden” throughout the 24-minute speech, the president called “MAGA Republicans” and supporters of his predecessor and potential 2024 rival Donald Trump a threat to “the republic.”
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said feet from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
PRESIDENT BIDEN:
"MAGA Republicans…embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies." pic.twitter.com/6N8QyIG0qX
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022
Basically a smear of 70 million people— in front of the flag and military on primetime tv.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 2, 2022
Divider-in-Chief? Biden Tries Casting Trump Loyalists as Threat to Democracy
President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country’s democratic foundations and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of midterm elections in November.
His attack, detailed in a draft speech released earlier in the day, was speedily and forcefully rebuked by GOP leaders who have accused “divider-in-chief” Biden and his supporters of dispensing their own brand of damaging, dangerous rhetoric.
Taking to the podium in prime time, Biden accused “MAGA forces” – those people devoted to Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda – as willing to overturn democratic elections and “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage supported broadly by Americans.
Biden not only doubled down on his legacy of division in Thursday's combative primetime address but feigned ignorance of recent events to rewrite the reality of what his party has done and is trying to do.https://t.co/0i6diNQCYv
— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 2, 2022
Biden’s ‘blood red’ backdrop steals show in speech attacking MAGA
When President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address in Philadelphia on Thursday, the dark red setting generated a great deal of buzz.
Biden’s speech, in which he sought to frame November’s midterm elections as a continuation of his 2020 cycle’s “battle for the soul of the nation” and portrayed MAGA forces, led by former President Donald Trump and his allies, as being determined to take the country backward, was delivered outside Independence Hall. Biden, who walked in with first lady Jill Biden, was framed on either side by a standing Marine and red lights cast upon a brick wall and American flags.
God I know of all the cliches, but CNN would be cleaning graphite off the roof if Trump appeared with these optics. https://t.co/bu5qGXuVg3
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022
There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions. pic.twitter.com/s3TSYHtkcA
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 2, 2022
Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it.
— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022
Straight from the King of Malarkey
Straight from the Son Of Satan you mean.
What’s the betting thoes 2 marines, were ORDERED TO be there…
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, some low intellect people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the Democrat Party can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
The Democrat Party cult wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or have low intellect. The Democrat Party’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellectual level. The Democrat Party cult is comprised and full of their “useful Idiot” disciples.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
AND as we see more and more, its NOT just acceptance or tolerance the left wants, ITS UTTER COMPLIANCE with their ideology, OR ELSE.
Slo joe, the demented dullard, rants about the nation’s soul, when he obviously doesn’t have one. His hellish background lighting was entirely appropriate, since that is where he is headed in the not too distant future.
Lord Doofus does protest too much.
In Biden’s BS speech he says it’s for the soul of the country. With him being in stalled in the oval office like a toilet, the soul of the country belongs to Lucifer or the devil. No one in their right mind can believe anything this clown says.
Biggest pile of drivel I’ve ever heard. Spoken like a true idiot. Nothing but hogwash.
What were the 2 Marine “guards” doing there, anyway??
They had to be or they get a DD. Such is life when you don’t sit on top of the golden bowl.
Forced to be there, or get written up more than likely.
If the soul of the nation becomes a mirror of that of Hunter and Joe, it will look like those distorting mirrors in the carnival freak shows. The desperation of this sick twisted President to divert mid-term attention of his own weakness and failures, by trotting out that worn out tactic of attacking Trump, is more an indication of his fear and trepidations of getting found out, than anything of American soulful integrity. and more reflective of the nations he has sold out his own soul to enrich his person, and family. No President could do so much damage to the wealth, energy, and military security of our nation by accident. The dirt that the Foreign entanglement countries are holding of his now desperate foreign controlled head, are just adding to his aged confusion and complete 180 degree turn from loyal Christian American Democrat, into sell-out twisted soul, has turned him into a secular socialist person of self-interest. Just how many opportunities offered to create American and personal greatness can one misguided man throw away, or perhaps sell away? His very acts and words of American division, disguised as a plea for American unity prove more a reflection of his new commander, Satan who likewise presented himself as the fallen Angel of light, but only rebelled to win his own kingdom in the Biden brain Dorian Gray imaged picture of an American hell, where making America Great again becomes the new American sin fit only for punishment, never reward.
I saw a picture of this speech on Facebook. Then I heard a short bit of the speech. My impression? A Second Adolf Hitler making an appearance. But this time spewing hate and violence against rights/freedoms loving Americans instead of Jews. And to have Marines standing in the background is an insult to the Military. There are differences between Hitler and Biden. Hitler was a Ruler in charge and control. Biden is a figurehead puppet controlled by those in the shadows. Those Unknown, Unelected, Unaccountable to the Constitution and American People.
Those people in the shadows controlling Biden are pushing this country closer and closer to that second war for independence that has been brewing for several years now. Unless the left wing democrats are purged from every level of governments, county to federal, they will destroy our constitutional republic, and replace it with a socialist government run and controlled by them. When the powder keg this country is sitting on explodes, it will destroy this country, and the United States of America will cease to exist.
DOD policy for service members is contained in Department of Defense Directive 1344.10, Political Activities for Members of the Armed Forces.
Uniformed, active duty members of the military are prohibited from being used as props in political campaign or election events.
Evidently biden thinks that rules don’t apply to him.
THese days, WHAT RULES DO?? It seems none to anymore.
THIS vindicative speech is supposed to unite Americans? It appears Biden is using the Liz Cheney approach in giving a rousing speech.
It’s amazing what Americans will tolerate! Some say a nation gets the nation it deserves, that may well be true. I have a feeling we will soon know.
“in the shadow of lies” (from the “speech”). That is your mantra Slo Joe. That is your byeline, your headline. You are the most divisive, discordant president ever.
When the opposition party is weak and spineless one can say and do as one pleases. Even if one is a sick bitter clown as Brandon is. This will only stop when the Spineless GOP take a stand.
Unfortunately i keep fearing EVEN IF WE DO nominate and get a GOP majority, it STILL WON’T make them grow a spine…
Brain addled POS
Aren’t we all blessed to have this demented, perverted fool as our fake president? Sounds like the communists are getting worried…
benito mussolini biden.
you idea of democracy is b.s. joe.
obama,biden susan rice,nasty nancy,schmucko schummer,and maxine waters are all followers of satan!
I dont get it – why did the mainstream media ignore this speech? I would think they would blast it everywhere to try and support this president…