President Biden is defending his first year in office, saying he “probably outperformed” his promises as the country continues to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic, soaring inflation and as much of his agenda has been grounded to a halt.

With Thursday marking his one year in the Oval Office, Biden held a nearly two-hour press conference at the White House Wednesday — discussing COVID-19, voting rights, the midterms and more.

His one-year anniversary comes as inflation is significantly up, legislation is stalled in Congress and COVID leads to more than 1,000 deaths a day. He was asked during the press conference if he “overpromised” to the American people about what was possible during his first year in office.

“I didn’t overpromise … I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is that we’re in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID. Well, it was three times that not long ago. It’s coming down. Everything is changing. It’s getting better.”

Biden said he "outperformed" expectations. I'm not sure what planet he's inhabiting but on planet earth his record is a record of failure. pic.twitter.com/91UDWZwEQ9 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 19, 2022

“Look, I didn’t overpromise,” he added. “But I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, you’d have to acknowledge we made enormous progress. But one of the things… I haven’t been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game at making things better in this country.”

Biden just told Putin a “minor incursion” into Ukraine is basically ok. What kind of answer was that? No incursion is ok. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 19, 2022

Biden slammed Republicans, admitting that he didn’t expect a “stalwart” GOP opposition to his agenda.

“I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” Biden said.

“Think about this: What are Republicans for?” he added. “What are they for?”

Biden also blasted former President Donald Trump — without naming him — for threatening to take away primary support for GOP legislators if they go against his wishes.

“Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken for fear of being defeated in a primary?” Biden said.

Five Republican senators have reportedly told Biden that they support his legislation, but won’t vote “Yes” because they’re afraid of losing a GOP primary.

“We’ve got to break that,” Biden said. “It’s got to change.”

The Democrats’ voting rights legislation will likely not pass. Biden said it will be “difficult” to have fair midterm elections if voting rights laws are not passed.

“No matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you’re going to see them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote,” Biden said.

“But it’s going to be difficult,” the president added of fair elections. “I make no bones about that. It’s going to be difficult, but we’re not there yet. We’ve not run out of options yet, and we’ll see how this moves.”

Heading into the midterms later this year, Biden said his “report card is going to look pretty good.”

