Former CIA Director John Brennan privately testified before a House Judiciary Committee panel that the letter he and 50 other current and former intelligence officials signed suggesting that Hunter Biden’s laptop could be Russian disinformation had a political motive, according to committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
“He [Brennan] sat for a four-hour interview … and he further confirmed that this thing was all political,” Jordan told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on May 11 after Brennan completed his interview with the committee’s Weaponization of the Federal Government panel.
Jordan alleged that it was Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then a senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s campaign, who set the wheels in motion for the open letter (pdf) by reaching out to the letter’s eventual author, former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell, to discuss the laptop story.
“And then Blinken, later that same day, Oct. 17, 2020, sends Mike Morell the USA Today article, the story,” Jordan noted, referencing an article that suggested the laptop was being investigated as potential Russian disinformation.
“That story gets put in the very letter that John Brennan, Mike Morell, and 49 other intel officials sign on to.”
Blinken has denied having any role in the letter’s publication.
Morell, however, drafted the letter to “give the [Biden] campaign … a talking point to push back on Trump” during an upcoming debate, according to emails between Morell and Brennan released on May 10.
The email exchange also showed that Brennan was not only aware that the letter was a political effort but was also eager to participate.
“OK, Michael, add my name to the list,” he wrote. “Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”
Election Interference
As first revealed through a bombshell New York Post report published weeks before the 2020 election, the laptop in question contained emails to and from Hunter Biden that many have interpreted as evidence he was using his father’s position and power as vice president for personal gain.
But while Brennan, Morell, and dozens of other intelligence community members signed their names to the view that the laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the laptop has since been widely verified as authentic.
Noting that the intelligence officials who signed on to the letter did so leveraging their titles for credibility, Jordan said, “We expect public servants not to use their title to influence an election.”
According to a report (pdf) from the Weaponization panel, Morell sent the letter to the CIA’s Prepublication Classification Review Board on Oct. 19, 2020, as a “rush job” seeking approval for its publication, and within hours, it was published by Politico.
Noting this, Jordan said the panel had learned that the review board was also involved in soliciting signatures for the letter.
“Mr. [David] Cariens, another individual who signed that letter who had a different matter pending in front of that review board, gets called in October by that review board, and they said, ‘Your book is fine. Oh, by the way, would you like to sign on to this letter?’ he recounted.
“So, a current employee of the CIA was actively soliciting people to sign on to this letter that was used in a total political fashion with all their names associated so Joe Biden would have a talking point in the debate,” Jordan said.
Biden, he added, behaved as if his campaign had nothing to do with the letter’s publication.
“He presented it as if it was all organic. … It just happened out of the goodness of all these individuals’ hearts—they wanted to do this as if there was no political motivation whatsoever. And we know that was not accurate.”
OK, So Why is nobody being held accountable for this election influencing LIE?
Why is nobody going to jail?
Because Democrats are under a different justice system than conservatives.
How to steal an election with Democrat Party and media disinformation that makes the Russian KGB types look like amateurs using our own FBI and CIA as political weapons to abscond with what was supposed to be an honest unbiased Presidential election. Also, we are learning/witnessing how to take down a real corrupt Presidential crime family with real proven evidence of his crimes, unlike Schiff’s/Pelosi’s outright repeated lying promises that they had the proof in their hands on Trump that would convict him, failing twice to impeach him or come up with producing squat or any of the promised evidence or squealers. Somebody needs to be punished severely as examples to others who might try to repeat what is now an obvious coupe de tat of a working successful Republican administration, removed in crime and replaced with crime with a leader who to this day is controlled by an invisible hand of dishonest corruption. Someone needs to pay, and pay big time in jail time, fines, and financial diminishments to make they and their crime families just as poor in pocket and in spirit as they in Executive power now seek to make WE THE PEOPLE.
IF THIS doesn’t qualify as ELECTION TAMPERING, THEN DAMN WELL NOTHING should.
ANd it shouldn’t matter if these ‘CIA HEADS” no longer work there.. they need to get criminally charged..
Russian interference in the election???????? Interference in the election by communist traitors in the United States / traitors in the deep state. These clown communists in the intelligence agencies interfered in a national election and nothing will ever be done to them. Mike Morrell, who was prominent in backing Obama, by overruling intelligence on the ground in Benghazi and refusing to send help to those heroes who were under attack by terrorists. Morrell is a traitor personified.
Enough with this…. DO SOMETHING or shut up and stop wasting tax payer money on endless investigations.