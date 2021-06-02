Joe Biden appeared to fall flat while delivering remarks to commemorate 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre.
On Tuesday, the Democrat traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to introduce a plan to tackle income inequality for black Americans. He began his speech by taking a moment to shine the light on himself by falsely claiming he’s the first president to travel to the city.
“The events we speak of today took place 100 years ago and yet, I’m the first president in 100 years ever to come to Tulsa,” Biden claimed. His comments came nearly a year after President Trump visited the BOK Center in Tulsa for his first campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Biden then introduced a plan aimed at boosting black wealth creation throughout the nation. His plan would create an agency to address inequality in home appraisals with the Housing and Urban Development Department enacting two new fair housing rules that will make it easier to enforce the Fair Housing Act.
The details of the money they plan to spend and who will be targeted to receive it can be found at the following link: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Build Black Wealth and Narrow the Racial Wealth Gap
And then there was the moment when Biden left the stage to talk to little girls in the audience.
Beginning of the end for our country under Biden.
This sounds like something Obama the Racist would propose!
How do you know he’s NOT doing so!
“Biden Announces Racially Targeted Economic Plan’
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. … The Act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs.
These investments will also include an innovative new $1 billion grant program through the Minority Business Development Agency that will help minority-owned manufacturers access private capital.
Minority owned businesses already get a 10% advantage over White people owned businesses in government contracts.
Is it not discrimination if the government gives an advantage due to race or awards a contract to a company due to the race of the owner??
This Dishonorable liberal Democrat crusade has little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political Con.
Like always, that rule/amendment, seems to ONLY be applied to force WHITE/male only orgs, to accept in minorities.. NEVER THE OTHER WAY around.
There was one great and glaring flaw in the pontificating in Tulsa, something the people attending should have heard, an apology by the President. “I, as head of the Democrat Party, wish to publicly admit to and apologize for the hurt, destruction, and death members of the Democrat Party caused to the Greenwood community!” Let there be no mistake about it, once Democrats gained back their political power in Oklahoma and Tulsa Democrats quickly passed ‘Jim Crow’ Laws, implemented zoning restrictions, and joined the KKK. The powerful white businessmen, mainly Democrats, coveted the Greenwood area for industrial expansion so on the flimsiest of excuses which couldn’t be proved the mod descended on Greenwood. Uncontrollable black inhabitants was the official explanation which was started by whites. So if you want to talk about systemic racism in the country look no further than the history of the Democrat Party before blaming others, it won’t wash!
That is the problem, no one is looking into who the Whites were part of which political party, joe23006! I am happy that you made this very clear about the KKK and the Democrats! Maybe it is a lot of GUILT that is pushing all of this ” woke ” ideas!
NEVER ever say blaming others ‘doesn’t wash’.. WHEN for years, it seems to have worked time and time again.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. … Of course, the demorats were against it then too. This is both racism pure and simple plus a new level of buying votes for dems – with our money. Corruption and Evil at the highest level ~
THAT assumes the law gets applied EQUALLY, which as we all know, it doesn’t. JUST like hate speech/crime laws, only EVER seen to get applied to whites…
So, the ol’ Boy takes a 100-year-old incident and breathes new life into it. How much have we heard about this thing until recently? Yet another race card to put into play as he announces his oppression-ending economic plan to help all the Blacks that us White racists have endeavored to keep down.
“I want to be everybody’s President.” Sure you do.
This is Obama’s idea to breath new life into this 100 year old incident!
He want’s to be everyone’s president? WHILE DUMPING On the white half of the nation, the conservative half etc?? YEA right.
Equality under our Constitution is dead. The death of our Democratic Republic.
The national government pressuring mortgage lenders to change its qualification standards in order to qualify more minorities for mortgages is partly what led to the 2008 real estate market collapse. What Biden proposes is essentially the same thing.