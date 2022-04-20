Nearly 50 years after the enactment of Title IX, the push for fairness in women’s sports continues.
Meridian Baldacci of Family Policy Alliance is expecting the Biden administration to issue a rule on Title IX that will “redefine sex” and aim to allow males into women’s sports, women’s bathrooms, etc.
“In 1972, most girls didn’t have access to their own school sports,” Baldacci notes, referring to the landmark federal law. “If they did, it was just not the same quality as it would be today.”
Congress enacted Title IX so that girls could gain access to their own sports and equipment, and have a level playing field and scholarship opportunities.
“That was critical to making sure that women and girls had this equal footing in sports and in education broadly,” says Baldacci. “Well, in recent years, this push to allow males into female sports has been a push really to undermine that progress and to make girls take second place in their own sports.”
Several states have passed legislation barring biological males from competing in female sports. Last week, the Kentucky legislature overrode the governor’s veto of such a measure to defend biological females.
Meanwhile, a school district in Texas is demonstrating the gender-bending controversy. Jonathan Covey of Texas Values says the Round Rock Independent School District failed to give parents or students notice before it began allowing a male student, who identifies as a female, to use the girls’ locker room.
“Girls shouldn’t have to be worried about boys in their locker rooms,” Covey contends. “It’s hard to imagine this being controversial, but gender politics have deteriorated to the point that we have to say things like this that just a few years ago would have been completely obvious and completely unimaginable.”
The boy reportedly strolled into the women’s locker room as a female senior was dressing. The unidentified girl’s parents have not received a clear school policy regarding access to sex-specific spaces, so Texas Values filed a Public Information Act request with Round Rock.
“The district found almost one million pages – 925,000 pages — of information on this topic alone, and they were going to charge us nearly $30,000 to fulfill our Public Information Act request,” Covey reports.
Texas Values is appealing that ridiculously enormous fee for public access.
Since the Biden administration is so into equity, how about equal application of the law. No two-tier system of injustice—Democrats are held to the same standard as Republicans. How about, in general, just enforcing all the laws—not just the ones they like.
How about the same forced performance standards for women as men in sports which already quickly reveals the insanity and inequality of results in the argument of their Equity positions. than men are equal to women, and women equal to men in all things,,,,not as God designed, but finite fallible men on a mission to first confuse, then morally conquer. Pragmatism is not one of the Liberal ideologies. It does not matter if if works, just if it feels good. To a sick twisted liberal, watching a hard-working sports woman give up a trophy to a testosterone driven male in drag obviously provides them some modicum of entertainment and enjoyment.
THE LEFT would never ever, push equal justice for all.. THERE ALWAYS Has to be SOMEONE being treated special.
It’s beginning to sound close to the things we know about Sharia Law, the female is subject to the domination of the male. What’s next, have the women run in burkas and full body covering because they’re women? Where’s Fauci and the scientists since we already have a woman on the the Supreme Court who can’t define the term! WHERE do they find these people?
Well, they DO seem to love them some mudslimes..
“fairness in women’s sports” (copied from the article). I agree. That means your DNA is XX. How you “identify” is your own business; I couldn’t care less. If you want to identify as a grapefruit, please do. But that doesn’t make you a grapefruit. Women (XX) should compete against women and men (XY) should compete against men. People like Terry (in the above picture) and Lia are males, compete with other men (oh, maybe you’re not good enough, right Thomas).