Nearly 50 years after the enactment of Title IX, the push for fairness in women’s sports continues.

Meridian Baldacci of Family Policy Alliance is expecting the Biden administration to issue a rule on Title IX that will “redefine sex” and aim to allow males into women’s sports, women’s bathrooms, etc.

“In 1972, most girls didn’t have access to their own school sports,” Baldacci notes, referring to the landmark federal law. “If they did, it was just not the same quality as it would be today.”

Congress enacted Title IX so that girls could gain access to their own sports and equipment, and have a level playing field and scholarship opportunities.

“That was critical to making sure that women and girls had this equal footing in sports and in education broadly,” says Baldacci. “Well, in recent years, this push to allow males into female sports has been a push really to undermine that progress and to make girls take second place in their own sports.”

Several states have passed legislation barring biological males from competing in female sports. Last week, the Kentucky legislature overrode the governor’s veto of such a measure to defend biological females.

Meanwhile, a school district in Texas is demonstrating the gender-bending controversy. Jonathan Covey of Texas Values says the Round Rock Independent School District failed to give parents or students notice before it began allowing a male student, who identifies as a female, to use the girls’ locker room.

“Girls shouldn’t have to be worried about boys in their locker rooms,” Covey contends. “It’s hard to imagine this being controversial, but gender politics have deteriorated to the point that we have to say things like this that just a few years ago would have been completely obvious and completely unimaginable.”

The boy reportedly strolled into the women’s locker room as a female senior was dressing. The unidentified girl’s parents have not received a clear school policy regarding access to sex-specific spaces, so Texas Values filed a Public Information Act request with Round Rock.

“The district found almost one million pages – 925,000 pages — of information on this topic alone, and they were going to charge us nearly $30,000 to fulfill our Public Information Act request,” Covey reports.

Texas Values is appealing that ridiculously enormous fee for public access.