MSNBC host Chris Matthews comparedBernie Sanders ’ victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to the Nazi invasion of France, spurring calls for his firing.

“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940 and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,’” Matthews said on air on Saturday night.

“And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”

“So I had that suppressed feeling,” Matthews also said.

Sanders, a senator from Vermont and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, is Jewish.

He won the Nevada caucuses easily, helping solidify his status as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in a primary split between moderates and progressives. Sanders’ win came in the wake of a strong showing in Iowa and victory in New Hampshire.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940:

Matthews’ words prompted widespread anger.

“Bernie is Jewish and his family was killed by the Nazis,” tweeted David Sirota, a Sanders speechwriter and former Guardian contributor. “None of this is OK.”

“This is absolutely disgusting on [Matthews’] part,” tweeted Parker Molloy, editor-at-large at Media Matters for America. “Retire, get fired, whatever. Bottom line is that Matthews needs to be out of a job.”

On air, Matthews said Republicans would disclose opposition research on Sanders that would “kill him” in the general election against Donald Trump.

“It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat,” Matthews said of the primary, adding: “I think it’s a little late to stop him, and I think that’s the problem.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

