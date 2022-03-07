The reaction to the reinstatement of the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber by Massachusetts lawmakers and other pols is disappointing — with some using it as an opportunity to grandstand while others want to have it both ways.

Put President Biden in the same infuriating category — for at once pushing to see Dzhokhar Tsarnaev punished and at the same time putting a halt to all federal executions.

Biden’s interference means it’s far from clear that the bomber will be executed, despite the Supreme Court ruling Friday that clears the way for him to die.

Then there is U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley — part of the far left “Squad” — who found time somehow between her endless push to end qualified immunity for law enforcement to bash the high court for its ruling.

Our politicians will talk about the tragedy of the bombing but then refuse to support punishment delivered by the courts.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the death penalty in the Tsarnaev case is deeply disappointing, but unsurprising for this far-right majority Court that has shown time and again its contempt for the people,” Pressley said in a statement.

“Contempt” for what people? The Boston congresswoman represents those most deeply affected by the bombing nine years ago, yet seems to have no problem ignoring the victims who want to see the bomber get the most severe penalty.

“State sanctioned murder is not justice, no matter how heinous the crime. I remain committed to accountability and healing for everyone impacted by the Boston Marathon bombing and I pray for those who are forced to re-live their trauma each time we are reminded of that devastating day,” she said.

Pressley in fact has gone even further, pressing President Biden to commute the sentences of everyone on death row.

This comes days after she rebuked Biden for daring to say that he supports “funding the police” — not defunding.

Biden has come out opposed to the death penalty and last year Attorney General Merrick Garland imposed a moratorium on all executions.

But then check out this wishy-washy statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The president has expressed before that he has deep concerns about whether capital punishment is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness,” Psaki said. “He believes that Tsarnaev should be punished for responsibility in the murder of three innocent people at the marathon, for wounding dozens of others and for his role in killing two police officers who are attempting to bring him and his brother to justice.”

And new U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins managed to put out a statement that avoided saying whether she backed the high court ruling or whether she would push for execution. Ugh.

“There remain, however, other legal issues that must be addressed by various courts. Legal rulings don’t erase trauma and pain. Our focus today, and always, is on the hundreds of families that were deeply impacted and traumatized by this horrific act of domestic terrorism,” Rollins said.

Gov. Charlie Baker was one of the few to praise the ruling, saying: ‘”While nothing can ever bring back those we lost on that terrible day, I hope today’s decision will bring some sense of justice for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing and their families.”

___

(c)2022 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.