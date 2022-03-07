The reaction to the reinstatement of the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber by Massachusetts lawmakers and other pols is disappointing — with some using it as an opportunity to grandstand while others want to have it both ways.
Put President Biden in the same infuriating category — for at once pushing to see Dzhokhar Tsarnaev punished and at the same time putting a halt to all federal executions.
Biden’s interference means it’s far from clear that the bomber will be executed, despite the Supreme Court ruling Friday that clears the way for him to die.
Then there is U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley — part of the far left “Squad” — who found time somehow between her endless push to end qualified immunity for law enforcement to bash the high court for its ruling.
Our politicians will talk about the tragedy of the bombing but then refuse to support punishment delivered by the courts.
“The Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the death penalty in the Tsarnaev case is deeply disappointing, but unsurprising for this far-right majority Court that has shown time and again its contempt for the people,” Pressley said in a statement.
“Contempt” for what people? The Boston congresswoman represents those most deeply affected by the bombing nine years ago, yet seems to have no problem ignoring the victims who want to see the bomber get the most severe penalty.
“State sanctioned murder is not justice, no matter how heinous the crime. I remain committed to accountability and healing for everyone impacted by the Boston Marathon bombing and I pray for those who are forced to re-live their trauma each time we are reminded of that devastating day,” she said.
Pressley in fact has gone even further, pressing President Biden to commute the sentences of everyone on death row.
This comes days after she rebuked Biden for daring to say that he supports “funding the police” — not defunding.
Biden has come out opposed to the death penalty and last year Attorney General Merrick Garland imposed a moratorium on all executions.
But then check out this wishy-washy statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
“The president has expressed before that he has deep concerns about whether capital punishment is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness,” Psaki said. “He believes that Tsarnaev should be punished for responsibility in the murder of three innocent people at the marathon, for wounding dozens of others and for his role in killing two police officers who are attempting to bring him and his brother to justice.”
And new U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins managed to put out a statement that avoided saying whether she backed the high court ruling or whether she would push for execution. Ugh.
“There remain, however, other legal issues that must be addressed by various courts. Legal rulings don’t erase trauma and pain. Our focus today, and always, is on the hundreds of families that were deeply impacted and traumatized by this horrific act of domestic terrorism,” Rollins said.
Gov. Charlie Baker was one of the few to praise the ruling, saying: ‘”While nothing can ever bring back those we lost on that terrible day, I hope today’s decision will bring some sense of justice for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing and their families.”
I gather she didn’t lose anyone in that incident.
Only those Washington traitor politicians who have not yet been caught for their crimes against humanity are against Federal death penalties, because they themselves fear to have to die when it’s their turn at American Justice.
Psalm 69:4
“Those who hate me without a cause are more than the hairs of my head;
Those who would destroy me are powerful, being wrongfully my enemies;
What I did not steal, I then have to restore.
Add yet they condone Killing Babies that have not done anything to anybody.
So we can assume she would have been against the hangings after Nuremberg. The death of Osama Bin Laden A supporter of Idi Amin to just name a few. Why am I not surprised.
Which is something i have OFTEN railed against. HOW IS IT that those who have NO ISSUE killing Innocence (via abortions), have SUCH HATE for executing the GUILTY?
Nice b*tch slap in the face to your constituents, Ayanna! I wonder if they will “Remember in November”? Alas, probably not – they wouldn’t vote Republican in that district if their lives depended on it.
She said “I remain committed to accountability and healing for everyone impacted by the Boston Marathon bombing . . .”
Is she going to heal those that he KILLED? or those who were maimed? The far left always blames the victim and lets the criminal off the hook. All the chaos and breakdown of society serves their purpose.
I suppose if you don’t believe in God and we’re just a random mistake of nature, then there are no morals, no absolutes. Who is to say anything is wrong according to her? (until it comes to her doorstep).
And your stand on innocent babies being aborted, killed?
Pressley uses the phrase “state sanctioned murder,” which if not contested becomes an assumption while discussing the matter. Killing and murder are not the same by definition, just as setting a fire and arson are not the same. Only a fire that should not be set is arson. Only the killing of a human being that should not be done is murder. Discussing capital punishment can be done without calling it murder. It should be noted that the King James Bible’s commandment to “not kill” is a mistranslation from early languages warning against murder.
One day, those who elected this traitor to the justice system will wake up and say enough is enough and vote her out