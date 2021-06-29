(EFE).- Australian authorities on Tuesday announced a three-day lockdown in four areas of the northeastern state of Queensland to contain a Covid-19 outbreak linked to the highly contagious Delta variant, which has already led to strong measures being implemented in some regions of the country.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the lockdown, which will remain in place until Friday, in Southeast Queensland, which includes the city of Brisbane, as well as the popular tourist destinations, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.
The measure, which affects about 3.9 million residents, has also been imposed in the city of Townsville, Palm Island and Magnetic Island, according to Palaszczuk.
Since an outbreak was detected in the middle of the month in the city of Sydney, Australia’s most populated city and under lockdown until July 9, the authorities have been on alert and suspect that the Delta variant has spread to several parts of the country.
Although few new cases have been recorded, the regional administrations are vigilant as the variant is highly transmissible, according to experts.
The Covid-19 outbreak led the government of Western Australia to place the around 2.1 million inhabitants of the city of Perth and the neighboring Peel region under lockdown on Monday night.
On Monday, the government of the Northern Territory also extended until Friday the lockdown of the city of Darwin and two neighboring regions due to an increase in Covid-19 cases linked to a gold mine in the center of the country. The lockdown was scheduled to end on Tuesday.
These localized lockdowns affect a total of some 12.7 million inhabitants, of the country’s population of 25 million.
Since the start of the pandemic, Australia has recorded more than 30,500 cases, including 910 deaths, and has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 7.3 million people, while 1.2 million have been fully vaccinated. EFE
Instead of more lockdowns, I say we shut down China. The Chinese government has gotten away with far too much where this virus is concerned.
Shut them down, PERMANENTLY!
Folks , it appears to me that we are being set up again for Lockdowns by next year . That why they can demand and implement lockdowns and mass vote ballot mailings again for the elections. We shall see. Just refuse more shut downs and all their other Bull crap.
Many of us SAID “just you wait, once these lockdowns get lifted, they will ‘scare up a new variant’ to PUSH for more mandates to be installed..
AND LOW AND BEHOLD< here we are with this "Delta" version.
Lets see, the population of Austrailia is approximately 25,700,000. The article states that there have been 30,500 cases since the start of the pandemic. Thats an infection rate of .001% and 910 deaths or a whopping .00003%. Hardly a reason to implement new lockdowns.
“Although few new cases have been recorded, the regional administrations are vigilant as the variant is highly transmissible, according to experts”. What experts?
Former Pfizer vice president and chief science officer Mike Yeardon has stated that viral varients only differ from the original virus by about .3% meaning they are 99.7% like the original virus and that in general while some varients do become more transmissable they also become less deadly.
Not a lot to get excited about here, but guaranteed all you will hear this summer is about how horrible and deadly this Delta varient is and you can bet your last dollar that this administration will use it to try and justify new lockdowns, mask mandates, and mandatory vaccines where ever possible so they can continue to destroy our countries economy, energy, education, and healthcare and implement their socialist agenda.