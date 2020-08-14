AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In a unanimous vote, the Austin City Council moved Thursday to cut about one-third of next year’s $434 million police budget amid national calls for “defunding” law enforcement agencies in favor of spending more money on social services.
That will come to just over $150 million that will be redirected to social services in the 2021 fiscal budget, which starts Oct 1.
Beginning in October, about $21 million will fund social services, community resources including response to the coronavirus, mental health aid programs, violence prevention, victim services and food, housing and abortion access. Another $80 million will be redistributed to similar city services throughout the year, and $49 million will be spent on city’s Reimagine Safety Fund, which aims to provide alternative forms of public safety and community support besides policing.
Austin Councilman Gregorio Casar, one of the main proponents of cutting the police budget, called the move “unprecedented in Texas” and praised the decision following the vote.
“Extreme, anti-civil rights voices will try to send us backward and are already working (to) mislead people about this vote,” Casar said on Twitter. “But today, we should celebrate what the movement has achieved for safety, racial justice, and democracy.”
The Austin Police Association, which advocates for Austin officers, criticized the proposal ahead of the vote.
“The council’s budget proposals continue to become more ridiculous and unsafe for Austinites,” the group tweeted. “They are going to ignore the majority who do not want the police defunded.”
Republican state Senator Dawn Buckingham said in a statement that she was not surprised by the decision amid “the radical national movement to defund our police departments.” She said the proposal would eliminate 100 Austin police positions and three future cadet training classes and that crime had recently skyrocketed in Austin.
The move comes after weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in Austin that began afther the May death of George Floyd. Austin protesters have also called attention to the death of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot by an Austin police officer in April and Garrett Foster, a protester who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest by a civilian.
Since June, Austin City Council members have heard hours of testimony from Austin residents on police use of force on protesters in Austin, including pepper spray and less lethal munitions. Two protesters in Austin were hospitalized in June after being shot by police with less lethal munitions during racial injustice protests.
Austin police chief Brian Manley vowed in June to no longer allow police to use less lethal munitions against crowds protesting under first amendment protected speech. Austin council members voted to ban the use of choke-holds and and limit the Austin police budget.
Calls to defund police departments across the nation have grown over the last two months, following outcry over the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and police uses of force during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, a majority of Minneapolis City Council members said in June that they supported disbanding the police department. But on August 5, a Minneapolis commission said they would need more time to review the city council proposed amendment to dismantle the police department citing legal concerns and missing information. The commission’s decision ended the possibility for the amendment to be on the November ballot.
Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Stupidity run amok. Defund the police in favor of spending more money on social services. This sounds just about right coming from one of the most liberal cities in the state of Texas. Following after the pattern of many, many failed cities in America. Throw money at a problem, workers move out because of the social stench. There will be more cuts and then it will spread to all other cities in America. Look no further than the University of Texas at Austin who has taught your children this drivel coming from the philosophy department.
There comes a time when you have to stop and fight and cease running from city to city to escape this insanity. You never saw the heroes of the Alamo run.
This decision will allow the criminals to run amok doing whatever they want to do while wreaking terror on citizens. There will be more laziness, instead of workers and the citizens will be left without a supply line of groceries. The trucking industry who gets your groceries to you have already gone on record that they will not travel through cities without law enforcement, so good luck to the ones who made this backward,, stupid decision. America, Texas, you had better wake up because these socialists are coming after you in more ways than one.
Defund the birdbrained City government…( With apologies to birds , who are smarter than demorats.). Texans should be fed up with the garbage running Austin. Vote the trash out and return Austin to a proud Texan City instead of a whining , cowardly bunch of un-lib freaks who hate the idea of freedom and Independence. Remember the Alamo , Texans do not surrender….They fight !
These cities and towns who are caving to the leftist fools and defunding the police departments will live to regret their stupidity! I only hope that when the criminals hit someone, it’s one of those officials who voted to defund!
VOTE AGAINST ALL DEMOCRATS! THEY ARE TREASONOUS!
I live outside of Austin. I hope the trucking ban does not affect us.
BOYCOTT AUSTIN!
I don’t live in Texas and I’m shocked that Texans would allow the Marxist BLM/Antifa to take over the capital city. That city isn’t worthy of being named after a great Texan and American. The rest of Texas should invade Austin and conquer the city council. Or move the capital to another city, like maybe Buddy Holly’s home town, then isolate Austin and slowly starve them to death. Without truck or rail service, the city won’t survive.
Buddy Holly’s town is Lubbock! Those libs wouldn’t last a day in that town.
I went to Texas Tech and the rednecks keep it clear of those fools!
God Bless the Rednecks!
Back in 2009 I read a book called Muslim Mafia about what happened in the UK.
What’s worse?
America is allowing it to happen in 2020 – what was that Obama did with those plans, buses and all documented.. who’s who? To what specific cities and Gov, Mayors etc.. who follow marching orders and those who skimming off the top sorta speak. The swamp is not only in White House, it’s a virus itself that’s so sick they making us American’s sick and dying.
Book Description:
With ISIS metastasizing into more than two dozen countries, a massive refugee crisis threatening to negatively impact America much the same way it has decimated Europe, and increasing numbers of homegrown terrorists, radicalized into embracing jihad, within our own borders.
Not promoting the book, but it woke me up years ago.
Nobody is listening… not even the police.
Austin has become a Lib cesspool. This is no surprise.
I am a native Texan! Don’t judge Texas by Austin. We need to move that town to California!
That’s where most of the city population came from. They have destroyed what was once a great Texas capital.