It seems that Hunter Biden still cannot keep his name out of the news…

In the latest, Trump is calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release information on Hunter Biden’s dealings with Eastern European oligarchs.

In a Tuesday interview with Just the News, Trump cited a 2020 Senate report that disclosed Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, then the wife of Moscow’s mayor, provided $3.5 million 10 years ago to a company Hunter Biden founded.

“She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it,” Trump said. “I think we should know the answer.”

Trump also said he would like to know more about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma Holdings, which paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Trump said he tried to raise the question of Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings during the 2020 election, but was immediately shut down by then-Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

“How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer,” Trump said. “I’m sure he knows.”

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.