House Democrats took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday to denounce a GOP bill on parental rights, saying the bill was fascist and would lead to book bans.

In a series of floor speeches on Thursday afternoon, House Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of wanting to ban books and prevent children from learning about the holocaust and gay and transgender issues as the House began a heated floor debate on HR 5, the Parents Bill of Rights.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), would require all public school districts to disclose their curriculum materials to parents, mandate parental consent for participation in student surveys, and prohibit schools from selling student information “for commercial or financial gain.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "[Republicans don't want children to read] "a book describing in very personal terms the experience of a trans girl beginning to understand her identity… Extreme MAGA Republicans don't want your child to learn about the LGBTQ+ experience." pic.twitter.com/EV4LxsbjAD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

AOC roasted over calling Republican parents’ rights bill ‘fascism:’ ‘Clown show every time she talks’

U.S. House Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was criticized by conservatives on social media Thursday after she alleged that the Republican-sponsored Parents Bill of Rights being considered in Congress is “fascist.” The bill seeks to strengthen parents’ knowledge of and involvement in their children’s education.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy described the purpose of the bill as follows: “The Parents Bill of Rights has 5 pillars to ensure parents have the right to have a voice in their kids’ education: Right to know what’s being taught in schools and to see reading material; Right to be heard; Right to see school budget and spending; Right to protect their child’s privacy; [and] Right to be updated on any violent activity at school.”

Ocasio-Cortez, however, slammed it as targeting LGBT youth and censoring racial content, telling Republicans to “keep the culture wars out of classrooms.”

