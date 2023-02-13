Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under fire for claiming that Super Bowl ads meant to share Jesus Christ’s message of love were trying to “make fascism look benign.”

The Bronx and Queens “Squad” Democrat went on the attack late Sunday after two commercials were aired with the tagline “He Gets Us.”

Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

The first ad that aired Sunday night urged viewers to be more childlike and featured kids of different races embracing each other.

MTG responds:

Outspoken conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Ocasio-Cortez on Monday morning, writing, ‘Jesus died a horrific death on a Roman cross so that our sins can be forgiven and whoever believes in Him will have eternal life.’

‘That’s proof there’s nothing Jesus wouldn’t do to show us His love. AOC needs to know Jesus,’ Greene wrote.

The ad campaign is purported to be non-partisan and is funded by a cache of anonymous donors – along with the family of David Green, the billionaire owners of the Hobby Lobby store chain.

