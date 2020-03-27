Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t happy that illegal aliens aren’t included in the soon to come government payout to citizens.

According to the bill, nonresident aliens are not eligible for the payments, which are generally $1,200 for those who file taxes as individuals and $2,400 for those who file jointly.

“To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs),” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St gets $4T[.]”

An Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs) is, as the IRS describes, “a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security Number.” This includes illegal immigrants.

Read more at Fox News.