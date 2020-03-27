Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t happy that illegal aliens aren’t included in the soon to come government payout to citizens.
According to the bill, nonresident aliens are not eligible for the payments, which are generally $1,200 for those who file taxes as individuals and $2,400 for those who file jointly.
“To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs),” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St gets $4T[.]”
An Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs) is, as the IRS describes, “a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security Number.” This includes illegal immigrants.
What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare.
Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020
I just don’t understand how it’s reasonable to expect what could be millions of people and small businesses, who suddenly had their incomes cut off, to pay rent, mortgages, & major bills on Apr 1st without any payment moratoriums or immediate relief.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020
Just a reminder that there is absolutely no good reason why Senate Republicans are tying a historic corporate giveaway to getting relief money in the hands of families.
They could just authorize sending checks to families today, right now, & deal with the rest. But they refuse.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 25, 2020
—-
Just how STUPID are the voters in New York’s 14th congressional district (Bronx and Manhattan) to vote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez such a dishonorable, radical, Bimbo, bartender to represent them in Congress?
I realize that the majority of Democrats are not very bright,
but these N.Y. voters are just plain STUPID. 😯
She needs to go back to being a bartender. The government is looking out for the CITIZENS as it should. Illegal immigrants do not deserve any benefits for anything. Let them go back to their home country, and the sooner the better. They can take their Corona virus cases with them. Maybe Ole’ Horseteeth should go with them, and take her case of stupid with her.
Perhaps she wasn’t a good bartender… so she became a Congressperson.
AOC isn’t stupid. She was schooled in this at Boston College. This is all by design to break America financially. She, along with Pelosi and many, many others want the entire collapse of this economy, open borders and a model of a government just like Venezuela. They have been working hand in glove for a very long time to bring about this situation and just a theory of mine. They KNEW about this virus a very long time before it happened, and if not, they waited for a situation just like this to pounce.
I could be very wrong and in fact hope that I am, but I have read much about socialism/communism and this is how they work. The timing of this disease just shortly before the election. The hatred of Trump. The incessant hatred of his voters, his wife and our “clinging to our God and guns.”
In the first package they wanted to pay workers for staying home instead of working. This is an expansion of government. Man looking to government for help instead of God. This is what they really hate, Americans abiding faith in God, our Creator. This is why they have schooled children in humanism, but remember, God is in control of nations.
“And He changeth the time and the seasons: He removeth kings and setteth up kings: He giveth wisdom to the wise: and knowledge to them that know understanding: ” Daniel 2:21
These communists are not doing anything surprising to God. Whether they like it or not, He is our Creator and He is in control of all.
She, along with Pelosi and many, many others want the entire collapse of this economy, open borders and a model of a government just like Venezuela
…thereby bringing about the glorious, “inevitable,” People’s Socialist Revolution.
Absolutely, read Matthew 24! as well as Isaiah 41:10
dumb-*** *****, I didn’t work 45+ years to have my taxes go to the illegal aliens. If they are here legally and meet the requirements of U.S. citizens give them the stimulus.
First off an illegal alien are NOT a immigrant…immigrants migrate legally into this country…period! When the person bum-rushes the border they are illegal aliens and need to be deported and that includes the little rug rats that fell out of the illegal alien mothers after they bum-rushed the border…period!
This is my country and I choose not to share with illegals or non citizens #foreigenersdon’tmatter
AOC blames the GOP for not giving money to illegals, I thank the GOP for not doing so. No other country in the world that I am aware of, does nearly as much, and in most cases anything for illegal aliens in their country that this ‘racist, xenophobic’ nation does.
Now is the best time to completely shut down all the borders with immigration into the United States from Mexico, Central America, South America and throughout Asia, including Europe. The H1N1 virus that killed a lot of children and babies came from Mexico and not a peep from our media. In fact mos if not all these viruses come from other countries but under Obama’ and previous administrations never a lock down or shut down of the entire country. Hence this is the reason that all politicians should be held accountable for allowing this reckless and dangerous policy of illegal immigration.
If Alexandria Obviously Communist wants to give money to a bunch of illegal aliens then she needs to do three things:
1. Resign from Congress immediately and permanently.
2. Get a real job e.g. not one that sponges off of the American people.
3. Give them money out of her own pockets and leave the rest of us out of it!
I’d like to know what Planet This BIMBO is from. What part of ILLEGAL ALIENS does she not get?
Piss on her. They came here illegally – they vote illegally – they take our jobs illegally – she should go back to PR if she loves communism so much – OR take care of her own district instead of being a constant headliner.
OH – news flash – I see a lot less illegals here in my town – Walmart is usually overrun with them and it is a pleasant store to shop now. I don’t feel like I’m in the barrio. I am guessing they are self deporting.
No, bailouts for citizens only and not all of them.
What I would like to know, is whether AOC was born ignorant or did she have to work at it? Either way, the second thing is, why was such an ignoramus elected to Congress in the first place?