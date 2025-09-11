Cable news network MSNBC has issued a formal apology over the on-air comments by its political analyst Matthew Dowd following the political assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, the founder of the nonprofit Turning Point USA that advocated for space to hear conservative views on liberal-leaning college campuses, was murdered by an assassin on Sept. 10 while at Utah Valley University to launch his “American Comeback Tour.” It was the first stop on what was to be Kirk’s 2025 fall tour to campuses and youth across the country.

Responding to news of the shooting, Dowd, who was on air, blamed the act of violence on Kirk himself, saying it was the result of his “awful words” that represent his conservative views.

“Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,” Dowd said on “Katy Tur Reports” of the violence directed at Kirk exercising his free speech.

“You can’t stop with these sorts of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

Dowd also suggested at the time that it was too early to tell if it was a targeted shooting or if the single round of gunfire heard had come from a “supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.”

Shortly after, MSNBC issued a statement from its president, Rebecca Kutler, on its X public relations account apologizing for Dowd’s comments.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” the statement read.

Dowd’s X account, @matthewjdowd, has since been deleted. Dowd was also the chief strategist for the Bush–Cheney 2004 presidential campaign.

Entertainment magazine Variety reported, citing unnamed network sources, that Dowd has since been fired from the network.

The Epoch Times has reached out to MSNBC for comment.

As of Wednesday night, no suspected shooter is in custody. Officials said that neither of the two people taken into custody throughout the day had been found to have any connection to the fatal shooting of Kirk.