Members of a “Back the Blue” rally were seen fighting with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Fort Collins, Colorado over the weekend.

Video posted on social media shows members of the “Back the Blue” group advancing on Black Lives Matter activists. The confrontation eventually becomes a fighting match in a neighborhood ditch.

“Everybody keep their hands off their weapons!” one man can be heard shouting. “Keep punching each other in the face. Don’t shoot anybody.”

The above is an excerpt from Raw Story

Antifa assaulted someone in a wheelchair. That’s what set off the beat down from residents. Police were on the scene to arrest the commies. pic.twitter.com/LhqHFztjV2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Back the Blue rally goers outnumber and push BLM counter protesters in to enclosed area then attack them in Fort Collins, CO. pic.twitter.com/tkafUZ8CKN — T (@t_the_tweeter) August 9, 2020

3 arrested after fight spins off of pro-police rally in Fort Collins

The booking log for the Larimer County Jail shows that at least three people were arrested in the area of the fight Saturday, each on misdemeanor allegations including disorderly conduct. Fort Collins Police Services said another was cited for misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

3 booked for violent #antifa brawl in Fort Collins, Colo.: Michael Townley, 42, arrested for Disorderly Conduct Anna Kruger, 25, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest Joshua Mischler-DeLeon, 37, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Possession of an Illegal Weapon pic.twitter.com/4YEJIwv8Ob — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

FCPS on Sunday said that both sides of the altercation had “active aggressors,” adding that enforcement action was taken against people identifying with both groups. Officers are reviewing video of the altercation, as some of the people involved left the scene before police were able to contact them.

“Truly supporting a cause means representing its values. Committing crimes in our community is not a way to support police,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “We stand for safety, period.”

A Coloradoan reporter who attended and photographed the rally Saturday noted that the mood of the rally became tense when a group holding Black Lives Matter signs set up across Timberline Road from the rally gathered at FCPS headquarters, 2221 S. Timberline Road.

Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s rally in support of police, who many attendees feel have been demonized in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis.

The above is an excerpt from the Ft. Collins Coloradan.