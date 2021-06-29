Former US Attorney General William Barr, who served in that capacity from February 2019 to December 2020 during the mandate of ex-President Donald Trump, called the latter’s claims of massive election fraud in the 2020 election “bullshit.”
The statement by the former AG is revealed in the book “Betrayal” – by the chief correspondent for ABC News in Washington DC, Jonathan Karl – to be published in November and from which The Atlantic magazine published an extract on Sunday.
In the book, which is based on a series of interviews with the former attorney general and his assistance, the author describes how Barr broke with Trump after the presidential election last November, which Democrat Joe Biden won.
Trump did not recognize Biden’s victory and has constantly claimed that election fraud denied him reelection, although he has consistently failed to provide any evidence of that.
Barr told Karl that at the time he doubted Trump’s claims. “My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” he said. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”
“We realized from the beginning it was just bullshit,” said Barr,
Buried deep in the Atlantic piece is this real gem.
To my knowledge, Barr never interviewed one witness or reviewed one affidavit.
He simply formed a conclusion, sandbagged Trump’s effort to get to the truth, and let the clock run out. pic.twitter.com/Xc7uEeM8wB
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 27, 2021
He also said that the allegations by Trump and his supporters that the ballot-counting machines had been “rigged” to alter the vote in favor of Biden are not true.
Barr said that even if the voting machines had changed the tally in Biden’s favor somehow during the initial vote tabulation, that would have become obvious when the ballots were recounted by hand.
“It’s a counting machine, and they save everything that was counted,” Barr said. “So you just reconcile the two. There had been no discrepancy reported anywhere, and I’m still not aware of any discrepancy.”
Barr gave an interview last December to AP News in which he definitively broke with Trump, saying that he had not seen any fraud on a scale that could have affected the result of the election.
After the publication of Barr’s interview, he and Trump had an acrimonious meeting at the White House, where the president lambasted the AG, furiously demanding “How the f-ck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?”
Barr responded that he said it because it was true.
Trump then answered, according to Barr: “You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump.”
The former AG also said that Trump laid into him for not indicting Biden’s son, Hunter, for his business dealings in Ukraine.
Two weeks later, Barr presented his resignation to Trump, as the president was continuing to push the unfounded claim that election fraud had denied him a second term.
The book also reveals the pressure that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, exerted on Barr to raise his voice against Trump’s voter fraud claims.
According to the former AG, McConnell said that Trump’s claims were harming the country and the Republican Party, along with the efforts of GOP candidates to win the Senate races in Georgia in January, races that were crucial to the party’s hopes to retain control of the Senate.
McConnell later confirmed Barr’s statements on that matter to Karl.
The GOP lost both those races, thus handing the Democrats a razor-thin majority in the upper house.
barr is a loser period dot end of story.
The media Devils are so efficient at putting lies into the mouths of others with the thought in mind that it is better to lie and steal the election now, and then later ask forgiveness after the power is irrevocably obtained. Barr exemplifies that there are two systems of justice he protects as an outed establishment foil, who failed to prosecute criminals like Hillary or Hunter because it would rock the establishment boat, and stop the ability of criminal established politicians to get rich in office at the expense of THE PEOPLE. The USS Titanic is sinking and all the political cross-dressing establishment people like Barr, and Pence, disguised at loyal Americans, are getting on the lifeboats like many cross-dressing men did when the real titanic went down. It’s no longer women and children first, but those confused not only about what it means to be a real man, but what it means to be a real American any more. We’d be better off facing an establishment party of real vampires as at least you could tell who they are by their lack of reflections in the mirror. These establishment masters of disguise also are good at sucking your blood and draining your life force, and going for the throat of opponents like Trump they media feed off of.
Mr Barr could you explain to the U.S. Citizens why you took NO ACTIONS against the members of the Coup against President Trump, Hmmmm!
WHAT IS bull, is that TRUMP was ‘pressured’ to appoint this deep state hack, to being our AG.
Considering that he is a friend and colleague of Robert Mueller, should anything else be expected?
Mr Barr, you may want to check with Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell—they both have quite a bit of information that you may find interesting.
Knowing this deep stater.. IF HE DID anything with powell or lindell, it would be to join the suit AGAINST THEM by dominion.
Another tool of the Radical Leftist Media.
THAT IS he is a deep state tool..
The dishonorable Democrat Party is our ENEMY from within.
The Democrat Party’s Chutzpah Knows No Bounds
The definition of “chutzpah.”
It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan.
When Barr was part of DOJ before, he was instrumental in the DOC intervening to stop the State of Idaho from prosecuting ATF sniper Lon Horiuchi for the murder of Vicky Weaver. Unarmed Vicky Weaver was standing while holding an infant on the porch of her cabin at Ruby Ridge when sniper Horiuchi shot and killed her. Appointing this career swamp creature who defends fed agents when they murder American citizens, was a mistake. He again shows his true colors.
I hav spend hours searching, but i would love to know, WHO TOLD TRUMP To appoint this useless hack!?!?
It’s a well know fact that the fastest way to Your TRUTH is to form an opinion and build a case to prove you were right.
“I’m still not aware of any discrepancy.” If you don’t look you won’t see. Although looking would be YOUR JOB!
“He also said that the allegations by Trump and his supporters that the ballot-counting machines had been “rigged” to alter the vote in favor of Biden are not true.” Yea, except evidence demonstrates it was true.