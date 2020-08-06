The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. did not come down to a low enough coronavirus baseline before starting to reopen the country, leading to daily peaks of 70,000 cases and unequal state responses.
“When you look at our curve, it’s telling, and that’s the thing that bothers me. We went way up and we came down. We came down to a plateau of 20,000 cases per day. That is not a good baseline,” said Fauci during a Wednesday webinar with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Fauci said in addition to the inadequate baseline, reopening brought on disparities in how local and state governments handled the pandemic, which led to another peak of infections which remain in some areas.
“We had the kind of response that was not as well suited to what the dynamics of this outbreak is, and what happened is that we had a bit of a disparate response,” said Fauci.
He added, “We didn’t do it uniformly. Some states did not pay attention to the benchmarks, or the checkpoints. Others did it fine, but the citizenry within a state or within a city actually did an all-or-nothing phenomenon.”
Fauci compared the U.S. to other countries that attained a very low baseline of cases and had success in reopening. He said controlling a low baseline in America can still be achieved by following fundamental principles such as social distancing.
“We can do much better and we can do much better without locking down,” said Fauci in the panel moderated by CNN’s Sanjay Gupta.
All Americans will have to join together to accomplish the goal though, said Fauci, noting worrisome photos circulating on social media of people gathering at bars and restaurants without wearing masks.
“As long as you have any member of society, any demographic group who is not seriously trying to get to the end game of suppressing this, it will continue to smolder and smolder and smolder,” said Fauci.
Despite the challenges the U.S. continues to face, Fauci said he is “cautiously optimistic” both about not having another shutdown and having a vaccine by early 2021.
He highlighted Phase 1 data from some vaccine trials that show levels of neutralizing antibodies in participants that are comparable to, and sometimes better than people who have recovered from coronavirus.
“One of the tenets of vaccinology is that if your vaccine induces a response that’s at least equivalent to natural infection, you don’t have a guarantee, but that’s a pretty good predictor of success,” said Fauci.
Looking toward the future, Fauci said “we will have another pandemic for absolute certain, there is no doubt about that,” and developing a universal coronavirus vaccine to fight all types of the virus can be the next step in prevention.
He added: “Shame on us if we are not prepared for the next coronavirus pandemic outbreak.”
“I’m the boss, you have to do what I say!”
Last time I heard that, I shut the rig down. My safety is ultimately my responsibility.
This man’s only tool is a hammer so he sees every problem as a nail.
Just shut the Fauci up!
His only tool is a hammer and he sees every problem as a sickle.
What happened to the warm not weather will kill the virus? Are we now treating the virus? Will you change your mind next week? How are you tied into where the virus started and into the vaccine? I really don’t trust anything you have to say.
Fauci’s mother did not reach a low enough alcohol consumption level before getting pregnant. What’s your point?
Notice how he’s no longer talking about deaths or even ICU admissions, just “cases” — which can mean anything from a positive (or faked positive) test with no illness at all to an illness of a week or two and then full recovery (like any flu) to an actual fatality that isn’t only “suspected” or alongside the real cause of death. Deaths are way, way down everywhere — and even many of those are questionable as to their primary cause.
It’s over. The danger is over — or at least the danger from the virus itself, other than the danger we might expect from any other virus. The danger is now in the political use of the virus. It’s literally killing people through impoverishment, suicides, addictions, overdoses, domestic abuse, and riots. And if it’s successful in taking down Trump, it will kill even more people through turning our Nation into a socialist hellhole.
Fauci is no longer believed. Why report what he says?
He’s on his daily tour to throw shade on Trump and everyone who doesn’t worship at his feet. Nasty little man.
Math says, we have right at 5 million confirmed cases, that is approx 1.5% of the entire population, in the grand scheme of things, barely enough to get past margin of error calculations, how can you make such a judgement with a serious face? Deaths from covid, less than 1/2 of 1% of the population, again in the grand scheme of things, except to those who have lost someone, this is an insignificant number. There are more deaths caused by MEDICAL ERRORS IN THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY, you are more apt to die from a mistake in the hospital or by your doctor, than from covid if you get it. The fact, that, in reality, that so few people have been diagnosed with covid and yet the left wing loons want to destroy the economy, the lives, and the livelihood of the 12% of the population without a job, do the math, shut downs = bad economy = bad for Trump at election, you need look no farther to know the reasoning behind all this, for the democrat party, you mean nothing, if this will help get rid of Trump. So suck it up buttercup, there is more to come.
Oh please, go away Fauci.