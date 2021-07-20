In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in 2020, Black Lives Matter, antifa and other Marxist organizations demanded law enforcement agencies be defunded. In an astonishing display of progressive Democrat solidarity, scores of mayors, city councils and county boards of supervisors in cities and counties across our country capitulated to the far left’s demands and sided with rioters, looters, anarchists and arsonists in destroying American cities.
The places most affected by the “defund the police” movement include Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, New York and Minneapolis. As law enforcement budgets in these cities were being cut and experienced officers retired and resigned, the obvious happened: Crime skyrocketed. Worse yet, the people most adversely affected are minority citizens — the very people BLM and other radical groups claim need protection not by the police but from the police.
The toll on Black Americans is staggering. In 2020, the percentage of Black murder victims in Chicago was over 70%. After the police budget was cut, that percentage rose to more than 80%. At the same time in Milwaukee, the percentage of Black murder victims rose from about 60% to nearly 90%. Other “defund the cops” jurisdictions across America have suffered similar results.
Only the ideologically blinded were surprised by the rapid upswing in violent crime resulting from defunding the police. To paraphrase a comment from Alexander Hamilton and James Madison in Federalist No. 51: If men were angels, police wouldn’t be necessary.
But, alas, men are not angels, a fact causing serious concerns for congressional Democrats who must run in 2022. Having already lost seats over this issue to Republicans in the 2020 elections, Democrats are now desperate to distance themselves from the movement.
On July 1, 2021, Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson issued a writ of mandamus ordering Minneapolis to hire more than 700 new police officers no later than June 30, 2022. The plight of incumbent and aspiring Democrats instantly worsened. The judge’s order came as a consequence of the sharp uptick in crime experienced in Minneapolis because of the failure of city leaders to support the police. This slap in the face to the Democrats who govern Minneapolis was felt by Democrats nationwide, especially those intending to run for office in 2022.
With public opinion polls placing blame for the rise in crime squarely in the lap of their party, Democrats are frantic to find a way out of the mess they created. Should they defend defunding the police? That won’t work. How can they defend an increase in violent crime? Should they be honest and admit their mistake, hoping the American public will forgive and forget? No. Leftist Democrats are masters of deception, distortion and hypocritical finger pointing to avoid telling the truth.
As is their penchant, they decided to lie and blame defunding the police on Republicans. Cedric Richmond of the Biden administration was dispatched to talk shows to advance the absurd notion that Republicans defunded the police by voting against the Democrat’s turkey-riddled $350 billion aid-to-cities legislation. Richmond’s nose grew by the second throughout his interviews.
Among the many problems with this pathetic attempt at blame-shifting is the legislation in question contained no funding earmarked for police. Rather, it is a federal bailout of poorly governed Democrat-run cities — the very places defunding their police. The cities with the largest spikes in crime are all controlled by Democrats. Defunding the police remains a bad idea birthed by Democrats, a fact Americans grasp no matter how hard Democrats and their media allies try to deny it. Even The Washington Post gave the Democrats three “Pinocchios” on the issue, which indicates “significant factual errors,” according to the Post’s fact-checking method.
Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veteran’s Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 77 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com. Pre-order their new book, “We Didn’t Fight for Socialism,” at Unisonbooks.com or Amazon.com.
I have a great idea, liberals should be defunded and the police should be funded.
Albert zeinstein said this about “Insanity, He said, ” The definition of Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different Results. ” The Marxist democrat party of America always over and over again call for the defunding of the Police but they ignore the well known facts that the Riots, Burning down of Businesses, the Shooting deaths by thugs, the stealing of cars, is happening over and over again where democrats run the cities but call over and over again for defunding the police.Einstein apparently was right in his definition of Insanity….
HOW’s about we SEIZE all the assets OF EVERY ONE OF THESE LIBERALS in charge, and use THAT TO fund the new police needing to get hired..
I also have a great idea , welfare and food stamps for liberals should be defunded. Schools already serve 2 meals a day, just let them give a bag meal to take home. But But only find the police but allow them to do their job!
The sad fact is: If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it!
Hitler and Goebbels made it work.
LEFTISTS love calling us conservatives nazis, BUT THEY ARE THE PARTY That seem to follow everything they can, coming from the nazi playbooks!
Democrats and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions.
Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”, they will blame President Donald Trump or the Republicans.
Fascism : A way of organizing a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the government.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
To comment in regards to your observstions, It has been said by others that the Media and the democrat ran Cities are controlled by the Marxist democrat party of America , no matter how ovious that the Marxist democrat party of America would try to lay the blame on the Republocans….
AND unfortunately, history PROVES THEM RIGHT, as time and time again, they BLAME EVERYTHING and everyone else BUT themselves, and the brainless voters LET THEM GET away with it.
Their favorite go-to charge right out of their playbook—blame it on the Republicans. Nice try, Dems, but your fingerprints are all over this one.
ITS ALL your fault, i had a stupid idea, that backfired.. HOW DARE YOU!
The aid to cities bill was a sham to begin with, police are funded locally and it is local Democrats who cut the funding and should be the ones to restore it. This will be a ruse to eventually fold local police into a national force without local control, Geestapo or Cheka likw=e.
Democrats always, and I do mean always, blame others, rather than accept responsibility for their dangerous and outrageous actions. While the GOP establishment is to blame for a lot of the problems we see in our government, it is democrats who go out of their way to recklessly destroy lives and destroy our democratic republic. And as they do so, they never accept any responsibility for for what they do nor for the consequences of their actions.
Unfortunately, this is a trait all too common within our government. It is a disease so rampant and consuming within our government that it allowed for an obvious coup and removal of a sitting president with massive fraud and crime. And neither party was willing to do the right thing to put a stop to this. So here we are watching as Democrats do what they always do, lie and deflect, while the GOP establishment whines about it. However, when it comes to actually doing the right thing, even the GOP failed miserably and simply protected themselves, save for a very few who had a spine.
AND even those few who May have had a spine, STILL DID NOTHING TO hold the other side to account…
Gotta love it. The dem-rats see that their cries of “De-fund the Police” is going over like flatulence in church, so when all else fails, blame it on Rupublicans. I’m surprised it’s not “Donald Trump’s fault”, like everything else that does wrong with the dem-rat agenda.