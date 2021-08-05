The flood of illegal aliens streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border has grown into a tsunami and now an immigration watchdog says it’s disturbing to witness the Biden administration release tens of thousands into the interior of the United States.

According to figures from the Dept. of Homeland Security, U.S. authorities captured 210,000 illegals during the month of July alone, the highest one-month total in 20 years, The Associated Press reported. That figure includes approximately 19,000 children who crossed the border without an adult.

Most of the crossings occurred in the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley areas in South Texas.

According to the Federation for Immigration Reform, or FAIR, what is more disturbing than those numbers is the unheard-of policy of ICE agents releasing those illegals into the country. In the recent past, illegal aliens were handed an official legal notice for a future court appearance — which most ignore — but ICE agents are not even doing that.

“This is really a disturbing piece of news,” says FAIR spokesman Preston Huennekens. “‘Catch and Release’ is the policy of the United States right now when it comes to immigration non-enforcement.”

“This should be on the lead of every news feed every day,” Gary Bauer, who leads Campaign for Working Families, says of the overrun border and catch-and-release policy.

What is behind the policy? According to Bauer, the current Democratic Party doesn’t like the “current electorate” of Americans — meaning “America First” conservatives — and wants to replace them with future voters who will be loyal to the party.

“I find it more than interesting that at the same time we’re allowing hundreds of thousands of people to pour across the border,” Bauer warns, “liberal Democrats are fighting in states all over the country to not have to have a voter I.D. when you vote.”

According to Huennekens, the Biden administration is putting politics before the American people, and now approximately 50,000 non-citizens have a “free ticket” into the states to do as they wish.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.