A former aide to Andrew Cuomo claimed Sunday that the New York governor ‘abused his power’ and sexually harassed her for years.

The latest from Lindsey Boylan came a week after another Twitter thread where she called Cuomo’s office the ”most toxic team environment’ she had ever worked in.

She also claimed there’s a ‘whole book of people who have been harmed’ by the Democratic governor.
Excerpted from The Daily Mail.

