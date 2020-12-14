A former aide to Andrew Cuomo claimed Sunday that the New York governor ‘abused his power’ and sexually harassed her for years.
Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.
I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020
The latest from Lindsey Boylan came a week after another Twitter thread where she called Cuomo’s office the ”most toxic team environment’ she had ever worked in.
Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo. https://t.co/mtM1VYXxSH
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020
She also claimed there’s a ‘whole book of people who have been harmed’ by the Democratic governor.
Excerpted from The Daily Mail.
I cannot stand Cuomo, but why didn’t Lindsey Boylan, record what went on and why did she wait so long, to bring potential sexual harassment up.