The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump’s alleged hush-money payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels and others filed suit Tuesday against Rep. Jim Jordan, calling his House Judiciary Committee action an “attack” on lawmakers.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed suit against Jordan, R-Ohio, to block a recent subpoena he issued in reference to the Trump case that demanded testimony from members of law enforcement, as well as particular documents sought by the committee.

According to the the lawsuit filed by Bragg in federal court for the Southern District of New York, Jordan’s subpoena is “an unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

In his filing, Bragg accused Jordan of engaging in a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the district attorney, himself, as well as his current and former employees and officials.”

In a statement, Bragg said, “Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation.”

Bragg also sued to block Jordan’s subpoena of former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who resigned last year in protest of what he described as Bragg’s unwillingness to prosecute Trump.

Jordan responded to Bragg’s suit on social media Tuesday.

“First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it,” Jordan tweeted.