WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.
Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.
The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.
HIS biological sex – FEMALE
Good old AP.
They are all nuts!
Nuttier than a can of planters peanuts.
And just like the advertisement for Heinz Catchup, If Democrats have their way, there will be, ” 57 Different Varities”
Just like the COVID cryers—“the new normal”. Let’s continue to pamper and cater to the gender challenged. And let’s not expect any intelligence from the supposedly Conservative-leaning Supreme Court. I guess the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” will soon become obsolete.
The once Supreme Court has now become the Supreme Joke. They are assisting the Liberals in dismantling our country.
There is a way for the students at the school to fix this. Every biological male demands a private bathroom\locker room facility. State you will feel “stigmatized” without that, the way the Liberals have used Title IX their statement must be accepted without question and the facilities must be provided.
There is a way for the students at the school to fix this. Every biological male demands a private bathroom\locker room facility. State you will feel “stigmatized” without that, the way the Liberals have used Title IX their statement must be accepted without question and the facilities must be provided.
NOTE: Their comment editor is a bit messed up, I was not trying for a double post.
As a commercial one said, ” Its not Nice To fool Mother Nature, ” The Biological females should b allowed their private Locker rooms and” Woman’s Bath Rooms, The ” TRANSGENDER s can and should use their Biological Gender, ” Bath Rooms…
It’s time for home school guys. It’s too late to reform the publik skools. You don’t want your kids to be marxists anyway.