(The Center Square) – An American city with over 600,000 residents has grounded all flights and imposed a 10-day no-fly restriction, citing security reasons, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA announced late Tuesday evening that it is closing the airspace around El Paso, Texas, effective until Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m. The restrictions indicate that flights in the airspace must maintain an altitude of at least 18,000 feet.

The restrictions cite “special security reasons;” however, officials haven’t detailed the security concerns in the region.

In addition to El Paso, airspace south of Las Cruces, N.M., and Santa Teresa, which borders Mexico, has also been closed.

Despite El Paso and Santa Teresa bordering Mexico, the airspace across the border remains open.

El Paso is the home of the Army’s Fort Bliss, which supports 90,000 soldiers and their families.

This is a developing story.