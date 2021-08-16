WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country.
The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 Monday afternoon from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.
Fox News has reported that Biden has ordered another 1,000 US troops to Afghanistan. This makes a total of 7,000 since the withdrawal began. When Biden came into office in January there were 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan.
The Biden/Obama administration knew exactly what would result from US withdrawal from Afghanistan; hence the Obama-style planned vacation and silence. It’s mildly interesting how everyone else assumes they are surprised. All part of the plan.