ATLANTA, GA (WJBF) Pastors from more than a thousand churches across Georgia will boycott Home Depot. They say that’s because Home Depot has not spoken out against the controversial new voting law, but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp blasted the boycotted as “cancel culture.”
“Just as we believe corporations have a responsibility to speak out on behalf of their customers, we as pastors have a responsibility to speak out on congregants and our communities.” Said Susan Uckson, Allen Temple AME Church.
“We have to stand up and continue to fight and tell people the truth about SB202. It makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat in GA.” Said Governor Brain Kemp.
When it comes to the new voting law in Georgia, faith leaders say they’ve had successful talks with Delta, Coca Cola and Microsoft. They are still in negotiations with other companies that do business in Georgia like AT&T, Southern Company, Arby’s and Chick Fil A, but they say Home Depot has simply not returned their calls or emails and that’s why they’re starting this boycott.
“Blacks and people of color are also their customers and they benefit from our dollars and the purchase of our products. We believe they should oppose any efforts to support our votes.” Said Uckson.
Pastors say they won’t tolerate voter suppression and this could be the first of many boycotts.
“We understand the inconvenience of a boycott but also know the fruit of it. We are telling Home Depot, that it is always the right time to do the right thing.” Said Dr. Jamal Bryan New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
“I am frustrated with some of these companies and haven’t identified with one problem other than a broad statement.” Said Governor Kemp.
Faith leaders say they want Home Depot to take a stance publicly about SB 202 and want company executives all around the country where similar bills are being introduced to also take a stance.
© © 1998-2021 WRBL, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
the controversial new voting law? Who said it’s Controversial , a bunch of radical left wingers. Anybody with a brain knows it more bull crap.
Quite frankly, I do not want these so called ministers, who are nothing but communists, to go to Home Depot. Secondly, so called ministers who believe in diluting my vote and who believe in cheating in elections, can go to the devil’s home and that is where they belong. These so called Christian ministers are frauds, they are not Christians!!!!
Corporations have no such responsibility! Period! Corporations are know to lobby for beneficial legislation, financial relief, and contracts, these can be expected. But now they being bullied to a cause against the government that regulates them. Companies are wild about government oversight so they need to tread lightly let there be more regulations about, say, political pandering? Then again, do the voices against the new law actuslly represent the will of the people or those of the leftist running the Democrat Party?
Good for Home Depot. to stay out of it. Who are these morons hurting? The people who get low prices and need Home Depot and Lowes the most. Self-employed contractors who need the work will get underbid by those who get better prices on the lumber, flooring, paint, etc. Guess all those jobs and contracts will go to the white folk, huh.
“ATLANTA, GA (WJBF) Pastors from more than a thousand churches across Georgia will boycott Home Depot. ”
When a Church of GOD becomes a political tool of a political party, that church is no longer a Church of Jesus Christ, but “a network of Satan-worshiping political cults”.
Just like the Democrat Party elite who pretend to be Christians, but follow and promote the ways of Satan.
Matthew 7:15-16
True and False Prophets
15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
I never cared much for Home Depot and usually avoid them. But with this news I will start shopping there. I support those who stand up for FREEDOM! In turn those companies who are standing against Georgia will be boycotted by me!
Good for Home Depot. Corporations need to stay out of politics and just serve the consumer. I will make a point of stopping at Home Depot.
I will bet that these leftist nut bags have not read the voting bill (if they are even capable of understanding something that has more than four letter words beginning with f)
I have read the entire bill. Nothing in that law limits the voting rights of anyone, unless we are to believe that some voters are too stupid to have some sort of ID. They should all have SS numbers (oops, slip up there with the SS) and only have to provide the last 4 numbers. Don’t even have to have the card. No social security number? Then why do you think you should be allowed to vote?
These so called church leaders have no business being involved in politics. Haven’t they ever heard of separating church and state? The Bible sure makes it clear. Or does the Bible no longer apply in their churches spouting racism?