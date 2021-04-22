ATLANTA, GA (WJBF)  Pastors from more than a thousand churches across Georgia will boycott Home Depot. They say that’s because Home Depot has not spoken out against the controversial new voting law, but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp blasted the boycotted as “cancel culture.”

“Just as we believe corporations have a responsibility to speak out on behalf of their customers, we as pastors have a responsibility to speak out on congregants and our communities.” Said Susan Uckson, Allen Temple AME Church.

“We have to stand up and continue to fight and tell people the truth about SB202. It makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat in GA.” Said Governor Brain Kemp.

When it comes to the new voting law in Georgia, faith leaders say they’ve had successful talks with Delta, Coca Cola and Microsoft. They are still in negotiations with other companies that do business in Georgia like AT&T, Southern Company, Arby’s and Chick Fil A, but they say Home Depot has simply not returned their calls or emails and that’s why they’re starting this boycott.

“Blacks and people of color are also their customers and they benefit from our dollars and the purchase of our products. We believe they should oppose any efforts to support our votes.” Said Uckson.

Pastors say they won’t tolerate voter suppression and this could be the first of many boycotts.

“We understand the inconvenience of a boycott but also know the fruit of it. We are telling Home Depot, that it is always the right time to do the right thing.” Said Dr. Jamal Bryan New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“I am frustrated with some of these companies and haven’t identified with one problem other than a broad statement.” Said Governor Kemp.

Faith leaders say they want Home Depot to take a stance publicly about SB 202 and want company executives all around the country where similar bills are being introduced to also take a stance.

© © 1998-2021 WRBL, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.