House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he will not voluntarily cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee’s inquiry into the Capitol riot.

“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward,” McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday night, just five hours after the committee made its request.

McCarthy’s refusal to voluntarily work with the committee, the third House Republican to deny such a request, raises the question of whether the panel will take the unprecedented step of issuing subpoenas targeting sitting lawmakers.

