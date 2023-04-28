At 80 years old, President Joe Biden insists he’s fit for another four-year term in office. But more than five decades ago, Biden criticized an opponent in his race for Senate for being too old—at 63.
Biden, then 29, played the age card extensively in his 1972 campaign for Senate. Biden said his opponent, Republican Cale Boggs, was too old to understand modern issues. His campaign referred to the Republican as “dear old dad,” according to a CNN report.
“To Cale Boggs an unfair tax was the 1948 poll tax. To Joe Biden an unfair tax is the 1972 income tax,” a Biden campaign ad read. Biden won the election and turned 30, the required age to serve in the Senate, days later.
CNN’s revelation that Biden criticized Boggs, who was almost 20 years younger then than Biden is now, comes as the president faces concerns from his base about his age. His status as an octogenarian was among the worries reported by staunch Democrats who were interviewed by the Washington Post in recent weeks.
Biden faces the lowest support from within his own party for reelection among recent presidents. Just 38 percent of Democrats said the party should nominate Biden for reelection, compared with 57 percent who want to find another candidate, according to an average of polls conducted throughout his term published by the Post Monday. Former president Donald Trump commanded more than 70 percent support among Republicans.
“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”― Mark Twain
When Joe was a young Democrat, Joe Biden seemed main stream and I could almost stand to be in the same room with him and his KKK Buddy from West Virginia. But when he got elected Vice President under Community Organizing Obama, and from then on, I was astonished at how fast a purported patriotic American Democrat could turn into a treasonous internationalist establishment sellout, learning nothing in his time in Executive Office. Time may heal all wounds, but most often just wounds all heels, like the President that cannot shoe his way up a Jetway set of stairs. The older Joe gets, the more we can hardly stand to have the old man around. I doubt that he can remember the codes to the nuclear football, and really wonder just who has them when and if needed? Sound minded elderly Twain vs mind depleted Biden,,,never the Twain shall meet.