Huh! President Joe Biden actually cares more about something than Big Labor: himself. He now wants Congress to force rail unions to take a deal and avert a catastrophic strike, even though some unions have already nixed it.
What a departure from the collective-bargaining-above-all approach he’s long taken. And it’s obvious why: With Americans already facing Bidenflation and a potentially painful recession, a rail strike would utterly slam the nation’s economy — and his legacy.
“I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement [reached in September by] railroad workers and operators,” Biden said Monday, insisting no “path to resolve the dispute at the bargaining table” exists.
— Read more at the NY Post
‘Joe Biden blew it’: Rail workers union lashes out at the White House
President Joe Biden is facing heat from one of his most loyal constituencies as Congress prepares a vote that could avoid a painful railroad strike ahead of the holidays.
Biden celebrated in September a deal that would end negotiations between railway workers and their bosses, averting a strike. But that deal has since been rejected by multiple unions, which are now turning on Biden as the saga continues.
“Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United said in a press release. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not bring himself to advocate for a lousy handful of sick days. The Democrats and Republicans are both pawns of big business and the corporations.”
— Read more at the Washington Examiner
This is a legacy defining moment for Joe Biden. He is going down as one of the biggest disappointments in labor history. https://t.co/FoPlshWbIL
— Railroad Workers United ✊ (@railroadworkers) November 29, 2022
Press Release from RWU:
“Joe Biden blew it. He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers.”https://t.co/3SOKQvnQCI
— Railroad Workers United ✊ (@railroadworkers) November 29, 2022
While a rail strike would be disastrous—if it helps to expose Biden and his incompetence, it may be the sugar in the medicine.
