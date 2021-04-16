The shooter who opened fire at the facility near the city’s airport also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators. Authorities later identified him as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, and said they were searching an Indianapolis home he was associated with.

Police in Indianapolis said a gunman opened fire at a FedEx warehouse near the city’s international airport late Thursday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others before killing himself.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters during a press briefing early Friday that all the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, not including the suspected gunman.

“Multiple other people” were injured, she said, but the exact number of casualties was not initially known.

Several people were taken to hospitals, including at least one who was in critical condition, Cook said. She added that two others were treated at the scene.

“Emotions are very high here,” Cook said. “This occurred after many went to bed and many are still waking up to this.

“This is a tragedy.”

Authorities told reporters that police were notified of the “active shooter incident” at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center shortly after 11 p.m. EDT Thursday.

A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately known, police said. Authorities will update the case in a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that Interstate 70, which runs east-west through Indianapolis, was briefly closed due to police activity in the area.

FedEx said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by shooting.

“Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” the company said in a statement emailed to UPI. “The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said he’s “heartbroken” and praying for the victims.

“I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack, and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can,” he tweeted.

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Friday. “As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

“Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Thursday night’s attack is the latest in a string of high-profile mass shootings in the United States in recent weeks. Eighteen people were killed in attacks in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., last month and four were killed, including a 9-year-old child, in a shooting at a business complex in Southern California.

Earlier Thursday, police shot and killed a suspected gunman who injured at least two people when he opened fire at the San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

The rise in gun violence has prompted many Democratic lawmakers and President Joe Biden to pursue tighter gun control measures, including a revival of an assault weapons ban enacted by former President Bill Clinton, which was in effect between 1994 and 2004. Efforts to revive the ban by former President Barack Obama and Democratic lawmakers weren’t successful.

