A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran out holding a sign supporting President Trump was assaulted on Saturday, according to police.
Douglas Police arrested 34-year-old Kiara Dudley, of Douglas, and charged her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury after the incident at the intersection of Main and Webster streets.
A couple from Douglas, including the veteran, were at that intersection around noon on Saturday holding Trump flags and signs, according to police.
About 30 minutes after they arrived, Dudley is accused of approaching the pro-Trump couple and “began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave,” police said in a statement.
“As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body,” Douglas Police said. “At one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger.”
Douglas Police officers ended up arresting Dudley, and charging her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.
She was later released on $250 cash bail, and is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.
___
(c)2020 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Douglas Police officers ended up arresting Dudley, and charging her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.”
How terrible for the police. I’m going to assume they had to consult a few supervisory types to determine which actions constituted a crime – the Presidents senior citizen supporters or the laughably gutless punks who attacked them.
And the reason they attacked the old folks is: There wasn’t anyone older or smaller or more frail available for attack at that time.
They usually tip over people in wheelchairs and then kick them.
what a model socialist hagg!
Wow….. her eyes are just a little bit too far apart.. talk about someone who fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down…
Do you think her parents or even her grandparents are proud of her? To be so hateful, so violently inclined that you attack people who are close to three times her age…. is scary, She does look a little demented, guess that’s what happens when you follow the Democratic Party line…after all anti-fa is simply an idea, born in the mind of fascist in training. If she is local to where the assualt took place, they should put her picture on every pole for miles.