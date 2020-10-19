A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran out holding a sign supporting President Trump was assaulted on Saturday, according to police.

Douglas Police arrested 34-year-old Kiara Dudley, of Douglas, and charged her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury after the incident at the intersection of Main and Webster streets.

A couple from Douglas, including the veteran, were at that intersection around noon on Saturday holding Trump flags and signs, according to police.

About 30 minutes after they arrived, Dudley is accused of approaching the pro-Trump couple and “began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave,” police said in a statement.

“As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body,” Douglas Police said. “At one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger.”

Douglas Police officers ended up arresting Dudley, and charging her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.

She was later released on $250 cash bail, and is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

