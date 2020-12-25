COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A little over a month after Colorado’s first In-N-Out locations opened, the state is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at the restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs location has a whopping 60 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data updated Wednesday. The outbreak was confirmed on Dec. 6 and is still active; nine other staff members at the Springs location are presumed to be positive for the virus.

At Aurora’s In-N-Out, the outbreak was confirmed on Dec. 17, and 20 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus while 16 others are presumed positive.

Restaurants don’t make up a large portion of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado, however, both of the popular burger joints have been busy with a stream of customers since they opened.

