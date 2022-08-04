In response to whistleblowers alerting Congress of disturbing political bias and other misconduct at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Director Christopher Wray will testify on Thursday on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here are a few questions the American people deserve answers to;

No. 1: Highly credible whistleblowers have come forward informing Ranking Member of the Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Chuck Grassley and others in Congress that high-ranking FBI agents wrongfully mischaracterized “verified and verifiable” information involving Hunter Biden’s financial dealings and related activity as “disinformation” in the run-up to the 2020 election. “In August of 2020, FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment, which was used by a team of agents at FBI headquarters to improperly discredit and falsely claim that derogatory information about Biden’s activities was disinformation, causing investigative activity and sourcing to be shut down,” Grassley states on his congressional site.

This sent a signal to the press corps — during a major presidential election — not to investigate potential criminal activity found on Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop. And if that type of election interference isn’t troubling enough, there are allegations documented in a July 25 letter sent to Mr. Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland from Grassley stating “FBI HQ team’s investigators placed their findings with respect to whether reporting was disinformation in a restricted access sub-file reviewable only by the particular agents responsible for uncovering the specific information. This is problematic because it does not allow for proper oversight and opens the door to improper influence.”

So, in short, FBI agents allegedly discredited verifiable dirt on Hunter Biden, calling it “disinformation” and wrongfully tried to bury it and seal it from public view. What is your reaction to these serious allegations, and what actions have you taken to discipline bad actors within the agency, eliminate political bias and other abuses on your watch?

No. 2: Whistleblowers have also alleged that politically biased FBI agents have wrongfully used unverified left-wing derogatory “news” stories from CNN, for example, as a predicate to open politically charged federal investigations into the Trump campaign — and water down or eliminate the biased source to advance its investigations — while burying real, verifiable reports related to the Biden family’s shady overseas financial dealings. If true, that’s more than bias; it’s flat-out corruption at the highest echelons of the Department of Justice you oversee. Please explain.

No. 3: Do you believe American parents have a right to speak up at school board meetings and advocate for their children? Or should parents be labeled “domestic terrorists” by far-left teachers unions and school committees for expressing concerns over critical race theory being taught in schools and other radical ideology being foisted on their kids? In a statement sent to me on Wednesday, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said, “Whistleblowers have told us that the FBI has tagged at least two dozen investigations with its ‘EDU OFFICIALS’ threat tag label. What I’d like to ask Director Wray is, how many more are there? How many parents have had this threat tag applied to them?”

No. 4: There appears to be an unequal application of the law today under Wray’s watch and Merrick Garland. For example, the Jan. 6 rioters that trespassed the Capitol building have been harshly punished by the U.S. Department of Justice, with some facing years in prison, yet on June 24, the Arizona State Senate put out a press release detailing that, following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, violent pro-abortion extremists attacked the Arizona State Senate building by “forcibly trying to make entry by breaking windows and pushing down doors” while lawmakers were doing the people’s work. It was a terrifying scene, causing Senate President Karen Fann to call a recess so legislators, staff and public inside the Senate building could evacuate. What arrests, if any, have the Justice Department made to those alleged “insurrectionists,” and will they be held to similar account as the Jan. 6 offenders?

No. 5: And why were charges dropped against “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” staffers who trespassed the Capitol building in June? Staffers “were found at about 8:30 p.m. by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Longworth House Office Building, which houses offices for members of the House of Representatives,” the department told the NY Post. The outlet reported, “The ‘Late Show’ associates were ‘unescorted and without Congressional ID’ in a hallway on the sixth floor, USCP said. The building was closed to the public at the time, and Capitol Police said they had asked the group to leave the grounds earlier in the day.”

All said, the scales of justice are not being applied equally today in America. If Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray don’t fix the problem and restore trust in our justice system, they must resign and create space for ethical brokers that will.

The stability of our nation depends on it.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.