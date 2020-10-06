A 20-year Aurora police lieutenant announced his retirement Thursday in an email to the city’s council members, accusing them of having a lack of respect for law enforcement.
“It is with great sadness that I inform you of my retirement after 25 years in law enforcement. I spent the past 20 years in Aurora and it was a pleasure to do so, until this year,” Lt. Dave Cernich wrote in a letter to city council members.
“I can honestly say that my retirement is a result of you. I am disheartened by your lack of respect for the occupation I’ve revered for so long. The double standards between us and you is a difficult pill to swallow,” he wrote.
The lieutenant’s resignation comes during a tumultuous time for law enforcement nationwide — and especially in Aurora.
While the death of George Floyd in May sparked national outrage and served as a catalyst to Senate Bill 217, a sweeping police accountability bill, Aurora Police Department fell under direct scrutiny in August 2019 for the death of Elijah McClain, who died after the city’s officers placed him in a chokehold and paramedics injected with with a powerful sedative.
The officers placed McClain in a carotid hold — which restricts blood to the brain to render someone unconscious — while responding to a report of someone wearing a mask who looked “sketchy.” McClain suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was later declared brain dead. He died several days later.
Aurora’s city council members have remained divided over law enforcement and some “continue to demonstrate hostility” toward them, said David Gruber, councilman-at-large.
“The result is that almost 10% of our officers have resigned or returned and our crime rate has increased dramatically,” Gruber said. “I’m sorry to say I can’t blame our officers for leaving our city. Council needs to better understand the challenges our officers face and support the oath they have taken on our behalf.”
Gruber acknowledged the “poor judgment” among some of the city’s officers and lauded the more than 700 officers who “have dedicated themselves to serve and protect the residents of Aurora.”
Since McClain’s death, the department has also reckoned with a scandal where officers smiled for selfies while reenacting the carotid hold used on McClain at the site of his arrest, the fallout from the department’s decision to forcefully disperse a largely peaceful crowd at a vigil for McClain and most recently, a viral video that showed four Black girls lying face down in a parking lot after being handcuffed by Aurora police officers.
Councilwoman Francoise Bergan said she spoke to several officers who have decided to leave the department in part due to the end of qualified immunity under Senate Bill 217 and other policies implemented at a city level.
Bergan — who admitted that some of the policy changes are necessary for the department, like the ban of chokeholds and temporary ban of ketamine — said Cernich was not alone in feeling unsupported.
Earlier this month, Aurora’s public safety committee hit pause on a proposal to ban officers’ use of pepper spray. The proposal came after the police were criticized for using pepper spray and smoke canisters during a largely peaceful protest and vigil for McClain on June 27.
“I think some of those things are a concern to our officers in terms of how they are supposed to protect themselves in situations where they don’t want to use lethal weapons,” Bergan said.
Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who has supported some of the police reforms of the embattled police department, said banning the use of these deterrents would jeopardize officers’ safety.
The loss of officers paired with a rise in crime in the southeast part of the city has concerned many residents, Bergan said.
“At this point with a loss of officers and an increase in crime, it’s something that is unsettling for them.”
Nationwide, police departments are struggling with recruitment, attrition and a feeling of being “under siege” following the widespread protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
In Colorado Springs, the city’s police department has seen some officers retire early because of the current climate. Last year, the department lost 49 officers to attrition and it has already lost 49 this year, Mayor John Suthers said.
___
(c)2020 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I agree that the restraint of George Floyd, lying prone with hands handcuffed behind his back and an officer kneeling on his neck was excessive, but George Floyd died because of a more than twice a fatal dose of Fenanyl which was self induced (He ingested it himself). Why isn’t that a public announcement? Poor George had a drug problem but is extolled by leftists and BLM members as a beacon of black manhood when he was no such thing.
Exactly! Floyd, when he saw officers approaching him after he left the Bodega where he tried to pass counterfeit money , stuffed a bunch of fentanyl pills in his mouth and swallowed them, to prevent being caught in possession of drugs. He basically killed himself. And Floyd’s ‘can’t breath’ claim was likely bogus too. Video of a previous arrests shows that Floyd used that same ‘I can’t breathe’ scam with other police officers, to try and get out of being arrested.
There should be a national sick out of police for one week to let the cities see what it is like without them!!
I, for one, am SICK of people RESISTING ARREST (or the lawful orders of law enforcement), THEN complaining that they were treated roughly (or, even killed) by the law enforcement officers (doing their JOBS)!
I am SICK and TIRED of CRIMINALS being treated like a VICTIM, when THEY attack law enforcement!
Normally, I would say that I support Law Enforcement (because the VAST MAJORITY of them are DECENT, GOOD people – working in HELLISH conditions for FAR TOO LITTLE PAY)!
However, I have taken down my “Thin Blue Line” flag, because MY (Los Angeles County) Sheriff has declared that he (his department) will NOT cooperate with ICE. Oh well, back to the Stars and Stripes!
city council members better pull their heads out of their rear ends, The damage they are doing will take years and years to undo and in the mean time the people will suffer.
I guess this is what people get when complete idiots are elected to office.
At some point you would think they would stop voting for a Democrat.
Funny how that jump in crime follows when City Councils jump on the ‘Defund the Police’ bandwagon. When police aren’t backed and supported by their employers, guess what happens?
This dis-respect of the Police started directly after OBIE was voted in as President.