MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County prosecutors filed burglary charges against nine men and one woman in connection with looting in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Charges are as follows:

-Terry Gilbert, 26, burglary-building or dwelling

-Lamont Nelson, 48, burglary-building or dwelling

-Samuel Daniels, 18, burglary-building or dwelling

-Desmond Givens, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, identity theft-obtain money or credit

-Marcus Coleman, 31, burglary-building or dwelling

-Isaiah Allen, 26, burglary-building or dwelling

-Octavian Miller, 26, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime

-Jerry Burks, 25, burglary-building or dwelling

-Marissa Jones, 19, burglary-building or dwelling

-Amondre Brooks, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime

The incidents occurred between May 27 and June 1 — the crimes occurring after peaceful protests in Milwaukee following Floyd’s death.

The above is an excerpt from Fox 32 Milwaukee.