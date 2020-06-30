MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County prosecutors filed burglary charges against nine men and one woman in connection with looting in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Charges are as follows:

-Terry Gilbert, 26, burglary-building or dwelling
-Lamont Nelson, 48, burglary-building or dwelling
-Samuel Daniels, 18, burglary-building or dwelling
-Desmond Givens, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, identity theft-obtain money or credit
-Marcus Coleman, 31, burglary-building or dwelling
-Isaiah Allen, 26, burglary-building or dwelling
-Octavian Miller, 26, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime
-Jerry Burks, 25, burglary-building or dwelling
-Marissa Jones, 19, burglary-building or dwelling
-Amondre Brooks, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime

The incidents occurred between May 27 and June 1 — the crimes occurring after peaceful protests in Milwaukee following Floyd’s death.

The above is an excerpt from Fox 32 Milwaukee.

