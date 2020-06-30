MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County prosecutors filed burglary charges against nine men and one woman in connection with looting in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Charges are as follows:
-Terry Gilbert, 26, burglary-building or dwelling
-Lamont Nelson, 48, burglary-building or dwelling
-Samuel Daniels, 18, burglary-building or dwelling
-Desmond Givens, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, identity theft-obtain money or credit
-Marcus Coleman, 31, burglary-building or dwelling
-Isaiah Allen, 26, burglary-building or dwelling
-Octavian Miller, 26, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime
-Jerry Burks, 25, burglary-building or dwelling
-Marissa Jones, 19, burglary-building or dwelling
-Amondre Brooks, 18, burglary-building or dwelling, as party to a crime
The incidents occurred between May 27 and June 1 — the crimes occurring after peaceful protests in Milwaukee following Floyd’s death.
The above is an excerpt from Fox 32 Milwaukee.
On the plus side, all these crimes are sure to bring George Floyd back to life.