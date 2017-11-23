Witnesses come forward to refute allegations against Roy Moore

The campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has produced three eyewitnesses who are refuting the claims of a woman who says Moore assaulted her behind a Gadsden, Alabama restaurant in 1977.
“I was a waitress at Olde Hickory for almost three years, from 1977-1979, and I never saw Roy Moore come in to the restaurant. Not one time,” Rhonda Ledbetter stated in a lengthy press release that picked apart the claims of Moore accuser Beverly Nelson, shown above.
Nelson described the alleged sexual assault at a Nov. 13 press conference, where she wiped away tears as she recalled how the then-assistant district attorney, described as a frequent customer, offered her a ride home one night but instead parked behind the restaurant and sexually assaulted her.
The Washington Post turned the Senate race upside down with a story quoting several women who said Moore pursued them as teenagers or, in the worst allegation, sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old.
Moore did not deny pursuing late-teen girls in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, but the Senate candidate – a Republican who is backed by conservative Christians in his Senate bid – denied the claims that he sexually assaulted any of the women. One of those women, Leigh Corfman, has since described her claims on the “Today” show on NBC.
Days after the Post story broke, Nelson came forward and described the alleged assault as the national media listened and feminist attorney Gloria Allred sat beside her.
“Mr. Roy Moore was a regular customer,” Nelson read from a written statement that was reprinted by The New York Times. “He came in almost every night and would stay until closing time. He sat at the counter in the same seat night after night. I remember exactly where he sat.”
Nelson also produced a high school yearbook, which she claimed Moore once signed, but the campaign shot back that the signature was likely forged because the forger clumsily reprinted “D.A.” from Nelson’s own divorce documents signed by Moore. The letters “D.A.” were the initials of a court clerk, not “district attorney” as Nelson and Allred claimed.
Moore has denied even knowing the restaurant existed – a claim that was scoffed at by the media one week ago – but now Ledbetter and two other people, a former police officer and a second Olde Hickory waitress, have come forward to refute Nelson’s claims.
Johnny Belyeu Sr., a former sheriff’s deputy, stated that he personally knew Moore from working around the Etowah County courthouse in the 1970s.
“I was a regular customer at Olde Hickory House,” Belyeu stated, “and I never once saw Judge Moore come in there.”
He went to state that he never saw Beverly Nelson working there either, “and I can’t say that she even worked there.”
The third statement came from Renee Schivera, who told the campaign that she worked at Olde Hickory during the summer of 1977. She also claims she never saw Moore at the restaurant – nor recalls Nelson ever working there.
Schievera also refuted Nelson’s claim that Moore assaulted her near a dumpster behind the restaurant, because the dumpster was located beside the restaurant not behind it.
Ledbetter recalled that same discrepancy in her statement, also recalling that there was no room to park behind the restaurant, or between the building and the dumpster, as Nelson claimed.
Ledbetter also claimed the restaurant closed later than ten o’clock as Nelson claimed, because employees from the nearby Goodyear plant came in to eat after their 10 p.m. shift ended.
She also told the Moore campaign that the restaurant was well-lit and not dark as Nelson claimed.
“There’s so many holes to shoot in her testimony,” Bill Armistead, a Moore campaign spokesman, says of Nelson’s claims.
Ledbetter also claimed that she has volunteered her story to Alabama media outlets – but they were not interested in her version or had failed to air her taped interviews. It wasn’t clear from the press release when Ledbetter told her story to Alabama media.
A search of news websites by OneNewsNow shows that Ledbetter’s story is now being reported by local TV news outlets as well as The Hill, a well-read political website.
Reporting on the Moore press release, The Associated Press published a five-paragraph story reporting the Moore campaign had gone “on the offensive” by issuing a statement by two former Olde Hickory waitresses.
While recalling the allegations against Moore, the brief story did not describe or quote Ledbetter or Schievera, nor mention the claims of Belyeu, the former sheriff’s depty.
American Family Association is the parent organization of OneNewsNow and American Family News. The 501(c)(4) political arm of AFA, AFA Action, has endorsed Roy Moore’s bid for the U.S. Senate.
Oh my, how quickly the Liberal Lie Machine falls apart.
It appears all they did by constructing this fake story about Roy Moore (we all knew it was fake) was to shift the spotlight on real perverts like Al Franken. Basically every Democrat politician and every leftist Hollywood bigshot.
I have entertained the concept of Roy Mooree’s guilt only to show that if he was guilty of everything they say, he’s still a better candidate than his liberal rival Doug Jones. I don’t think there were very many people here on this site who actually believed Moore was guilty of anything. I certainly didn’t.
From the git-go this whole smear campaign reeked of partisan lies. The timing was much too convenient and the “victims” were none too believable.
Now the holes are coming in their story, i wonder HOW QUICKLY those leeches will fade away? Hoping that they don’t get SUED for slander and liable..
I find it funny that these women all flock to attorney Gloria All Dead or her daughter Lisa Bloom. Both Hollywood attorneys. Of course Lisa Bloom was buddy, buddy with Harvey Weinstein. Hey Lisa Bloom, I thought you were for “women’s rights”. Harvey Weinstein is certainly for” women’s rights”, isn’t he Lisa Fake News Bloom?
“I don’t think there were very many people here on this site who actually believed Moore was guilty of anything.”
I agree, but for any who did, one needs to ask, based on what?
The reason we presume innocent until proven guilty is it puts us in the state of mind of being aware we do not know
If one already knows the answer to a question before it is asked, they are going to look stupid when it is asked, unless they have some super power to read minds or see the future
Anyway, individuals who can find guilt with only an accusation are people to stay away from
The Judge needs to sue her for slander, liable, defamation of character, and being to stupid to live. Take EVERYTHING she has, or ever will have, and leave her homeless and penniless. Some jail time wouldn’t hurt either. Include EVERYONE who had anything to do with putting her up to this stunt, or paid her to tell her lies.
AND that idiot shyster, allred and her daughter. They’ve made millions pushing clients to accuse people of things, figuring that “everybody” has something to hide. It looks like future Sen. Moore doesn’t.
I’d also take everything the WaPo as, cause they funded/paid off many of these liars to come forward… SO THEY ARE guilty of aiding them in their lies.
Looks like left wing wacko James Carville’s quote has finally come true when it comes to Beverly Nelson: “Drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find”.
I hope Beverly Nelson rats on all affiliated parties guilty of bribing her to lie and are prosecuted as well (including the evil Clintons and Obama scum).
“The Judge needs to sue her for slander, liable, defamation of character, and being to stupid to live.”
Oh I agree, sue, but for something much more valuable
You get to place them under oath on penalty of perjury, then you can do a discovery process, ask such questions did they have any financial incentive, then subpoena their bank records, then when they name their source, put them under oath
It will be like Hillary’s email all over again. Except we might find it is not just the Democrats who like to fix elections
I had my doubts about what really happened 40 years ago although I always thought it was a stretch to come forward to report a sexual encounter that occurred that long ago. Once I became aware of the lawyer (Gloria Allred) who was representing the so-called victims, it became clear these allegations smelled of political assassination. Remember Allred represented the democrats in a number of high profile cases like Jerry Brown (Gov of Calif) when he ran against a conservative woman who was CEO of a large company, but was was trashed with lies by the Allred/Brown attack during the campaign, which ultimately ended in defeat for her.
Now we know it is a lie, there is a bigger question why did they tell the lie the way they did
Three people said they never saw him in there. Moore, himself, said he did not know of the place
Yet, the accuser said “He came in almost every night and would stay until closing time. He sat at the counter in the same seat night after night. I remember exactly where he sat.”
“almost every night” had nothing better to do but “stay until closing time” “sat at the counter in the same seat night after night” and she remembers what anyone else would remember “exactly” if any part of it was true
So why did she tell the story that way, with so many exacting details that if anyone of them was shown to be false the whole story falls apart, but with those details she is saying she is without doubt?
Because she was paid by someone to smear Moore and I suspect Mitch McConnell
The same organization that produces women making claims against, Trump, Cruz, Cain, and every other Republican running for office. The argument is the seriousness of the accusation is sufficient. However if proof exists of an actual crime by a Democrat, the victim is to be dismissed and destroyed. The establishment refuses to go away quietly, one does not cede power, it must be taken away.
I believed from the git-go that this was all set up. remember how Mr. Moore was mistreated over The Ten Commandments. The Ten Commandments were and Are from God. They were not respected. Whether Mr. Moore is right or wrong God will judge everyone of us. Eternity is A very long time.
The leeches won’t fade away, unfortunately. They will just dig themselves new holes.
Looks like the Democrats and their media allies blew this one. Namely, they launched their invented story too early to ensure that counter-evidence wouldn’t have time to surface.