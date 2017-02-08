The federal court judge who blocked President Trump’s temporary travel ban is the poster child for everything that’s wrong with America’s legal system.
U.S. District Judge James Robart is the man who blocked President Trump’s temporary immigration ban. The president’s decision to stop refugees from seven countries that are known breeding grounds for jihadists was prudent.
Click here to get Todd’s latest book – described by liberals as the most deplorable book in America.
In my estimation, we do not have a moral or constitutional obligation to let people into the country who want to blow us up or chop off our heads.
Judge Robart’s restraining order puts Americans in harm’s way and, as the Associated Press reports, contained erroneous information.
The judge said not a single person from any of the seven banned countries has been arrested for extremism. It turns out that was not true.
READ THE FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM!
We need extreme vetting in the judicial system, too,
“The judge said not a single person from any of the seven banned countries has been arrested for extremism. It turns out that was not true.”
Yes, but the judges argument is fallacious
It is completely irrelevant if we have had one because the ONLY way we would NEVER have one is if we NEVER let any in
So he is begging the question, assuming the premise in the conclusion and is a logical fallacy of circular reasoning
The ONLY relevant question, what is our security risk RELATIVE to ALL other countries if we DO NOT look more closely at individuals from these counties asking for entrance in to ours?
The Senate needs to begin impeachment proceeding to remove this judge from the bench. This is no mistake, or an error in judgment but an attempt to use the power of his position to commit an illegal act of preventing the President from doing his job, undermining the Rule of Law, and aiding the enemies of the United States
Then he needs to be tried for a prison term, to complete his education, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW
Liberals hate the Constitution. The oath of office demands that the person defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Especially in the judicial branch, every single one of them ought to LOVE the Constitution, as-is, not as they think it should be. This only leads to activism.
“as-is, not as they think it should be”
Every argument, ULTIMATELY, rest upon an axiom. Self evident truths
Will argue it is impossible for one to understand the Constitution without holding Christian axioms, articles of faith, as the foundation of their understanding
And will further argue what the church (little “c” versus Church, the elect) today, is teaching is NOT the GOSPEL
The point of the cross was not to save man from hell, to make him right, but so he can SEE that G-d has given ALL HE IS to us so as to be equal WITH him
And this is where we error in thinking if one is rich they are better than the poor, if physically able better than the disabled, ALL are made EQUAL to G-D.
From understanding this one then can see how the Rule of Law works, and our Constitution
It is the one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-six years of thought of Western civilization on this point which self government is based and is entirely derived from the historical point of Christs crucifixion upon the cross
That is WHY it does not exist anywhere else in the world, and why liberals think everyone can be one of us without thinking the thoughts to see things for what they are.
They DO NOT HOLD THESE TRUTHS
“WE hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”
Fiat rulings from the bench is the way demlibs have always governed when in the minority in congress. Loading the bench with constitution bending judges is a HUGE insurance policy. Rule of law is whatever the popular thought of the day happens to be for these charlatans which is in effect no law at all. They wont leave their positions and unfortunately seem to live forever.
The Constitution makes provisions for the Congress to limit what cases a court may hear. Looks like they need to do that ASAP.