We need extreme vetting in the judicial system, too

The federal court judge who blocked President Trump’s temporary travel ban is the poster child for everything that’s wrong with America’s legal system.

U.S. District Judge James Robart is the man who blocked President Trump’s temporary immigration ban. The president’s decision to stop refugees from seven countries that are known breeding grounds for jihadists was prudent.

Click here to get Todd’s latest book – described by liberals as the most deplorable book in America.

In my estimation, we do not have a moral or constitutional obligation to let people into the country who want to blow us up or chop off our heads.

Judge Robart’s restraining order puts Americans in harm’s way and, as the Associated Press reports, contained erroneous information.

The judge said not a single person from any of the seven banned countries has been arrested for extremism. It turns out that was not true.

READ THE FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings