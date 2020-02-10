Last week’s political trifecta—the Iowa caucus, the State of the Union, and President Trump’s impeachment acquittal—temporarily starved other stories of oxygen. Among those was the news that the inspector general’s report on FISA abuse was misleading and that redacted information contained in four footnotes contradicted sections of the lengthy expose on the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson dropped that bombshell in a letter delivered to Attorney General William Barr that requested Barr declassify the information hidden in the redacted footnotes. While the declassified version of the Grassley-Johnson letter did not identify the four footnotes at issue, a detailed analysis of the IG report suggests the redacted information concerned Christopher Steele’s sources and potentially the FBI’s purported predication for the launch of Crossfire Hurricane.
This is an excerpt of an article posted at The Federalist. Read more.
The deep state and all of the criminals connected to it. We would not be able to build gallows fast enough for all of the criminals in Washington DC. DC in Washington DC means District of Criminals!!!!!!!!!
My hope is that in Donald’s second term he cuts all the fat from every governor agency. The people who are doing the work stay. The rest gone. DC has been a prosperous place for many years even when the nation was hurting so it is time we leveled the playing field and balance the budget at the same time. Used to be Government jobs had good benefits but not so good pay. Now they have both better than the civilian workers and that is bull. Bull because of nepotism. You and I cannot get a job there. Just look at the Biden family on a large scale but thousands of small scale family units stealing our money,
He damn well should start charging EVERYONE Involved in this.. Otherwise, what little respect folks had for barr, will be tossed out of the window…
Not only do those in congress need mandatory term limits (since the American people continue to vote them back in office forever) there also needs to be term limits for the bureaucrats who work in federal govt., state govt. and even local govt.. There should be no professional govt. workers.
AND NO one should be able to ‘double dip’, work for one fed office till they hit retirement age (20 years there), then go work for a 2nd one, and retire from that place too, with two pensions.
Agreed. Career politicians don’t stop the corruption. They only serve to be the first pigs to the trough.
Absolutely right, 4liberty. The bureaucrats must go. No more career bureaucrats for life. The State Department is an excellent place to start. Doesn’t matter who’s president, there are people there that think they are in charge of our foreign policy. Out you go!
the redacted information concerned Christopher Steele’s sources and potentially the FBI’s purported predication for the launch of Crossfire Hurricane.
And why has this not been vigorously investigated ?!? We all know the treason and criminal actions involved here.
There best be charges soon or the President should remove Barr and place someone in there who will take action.
If these Leftists aren’t swinging from the gallows we have no justice, no decency and no country.