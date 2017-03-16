Va. voter rolls reveal more illegals helped Hillary

More illegal aliens have been discovered on Virginia’s voter rolls – further reinforcing President Donald Trump’s argument that his former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton received an unprecedented number of illegal ballots in her favor toward winning the popular vote in the 2016 election.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon – and similar reports from the Daily Signal and The Washington Times – the problem (for Republicans) of illegals voting for candidates who support benefits and amnesty for illegal immigrants is rife in the Commonwealth.

Evidence stacking up …

According to Joe Schoffstall, The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) has been busy scrutinizing voter records in the months following last year’s November election – in an attempt to expose just how many noncitizens the voter rolls actually contain.

It was discovered by the group that another three were discovered on the registration roll in Manassas, Virginia – and a copy of the documents – with names and other sensitive information redacted – was subsequently submitted to the Free Beacon.

“The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indiana-based group that litigates to protect election integrity, provided the Washington Free Beacon with several examples of illegal immigrants on the voter rolls in Virginia,” a report on the matter from Townhall reads. “The examples were unearthed as a result of the group’s efforts to ascertain the total number of noncitizens on voter rolls.”

To get to the bottom of voter fraud in the area, local governments were sued because they obstructed the investigation by not turning over the requested information.

“PILF announced in late January that it had settled lawsuits against the City of Manassas and Chesterfield County,” the report continued. “The lawsuits were initiated after the jurisdictions refused to provide the group with voter information. The settlement included the disclosure of the total number of noncitizens registered to vote in the Virginia locales.”

After a settlement was reached, PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams commented that setting the voting record straight is imperative in any democracy that endeavors to uphold the law.

“These are positive steps toward quantifying the true extent of noncitizen voter registration in Virginia,” Adams asserted. “Washington and Richmond alike are positioned to consider various election integrity reforms and are right to do so. Those discussions deserve precise data like we’ve obtained.”

Voter fraud not exaggerated

Last year, PILF exposed massive voter fraud taking place in several jurisdictions in Virginia that responded to requests for records. In a the PILF report, it was divulged that there were more than 1,000 illegal aliens on voter rolls in only eight jurisdictions. The group reported that of the 1,000-plus illegals found on the roll, 20 percent of them voted.

As a result of the voter fraud revealed in the report, a bill was proposed that – if passed – would have made it mandatory that investigations of jurisdictions take place if their voter rolls consisted of more registered voters than eligible voters.

However, the bill was never signed and passed, as Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Vt.) vetoed the legislation that would have worked against the Democratic Party.

This year researchers set out to expose the extent of the voter fraud that took place during the 2016 presidential election that favored Democrats.

“In January, Old Dominion University estimated that Hillary Clinton could have received over 800,000 votes from noncitizens, though the methodology has been questioned,” Vespa recounted. “President Trump has claimed that widespread voter fraud allowed Clinton to overtake him in the popular vote, which is meaningless since he won the majority of the Electoral College vote – the contest that actually decides who the next president will be.”

Even though a massive amount of illegal votes were likely cast for Clinton in November, it is argued that there was probably not enough to turn the popular vote over to Trump, but a probe is argued to still in order, as such a degree of voter fraud could likely swing future elections.

“Voter fraud probably occurred, though nowhere near the figure the Trump White House has mentioned, which soars into the millions of votes,” Vespa ventured. “Frankly, Clinton won more popular votes because she won California. Period. Still, noncitizens voting should be investigated and rooted out since – and this goes without saying – it’s a crime.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]