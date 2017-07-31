Trump threatens to halt Obamacare subsidies to Congress and insurance companies

What took you so long, Mr. President?
Donald Trump may have finally gotten the attention of Congress yesterday when he tweeted out what will happen if they don’t come up with a new health care bill ASAP:
“BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!”
If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017
He also threatened to end “BAILOUTS” for insurance companies, which made the statesmen yawn, but taking aim at their own platinum plans — wow!
There was a great photo of a hand-lettered sign on the Internet this week that perfectly summed up Congress’ hypocrisy on the ongoing collapse of American health care:
“If Obamacare is so ‘great,’ why does Congress require a ‘loophole?’ ”
You see, Congress and its six-figure staffers aren’t partaking in the glories of the unaffordable Affordable Care Act. They were included in the initial legislation, when everyone was paying attention.
But in 2013, during the dog days of summer, something called the Office of Personnel Management invented a breathtaking exemption: Congress, it decreed, is a “small business.”
So the solons and their top staffers suddenly became eligible for subsidies on their plans of up to 70 percent — $12,000 a year.
As a Wall Street Journal guest columnist wrote last week, OPM did the heavy lifting administratively, “sparing Congress the embarrassment of a self-serving vote.”
She added: “All that would be illegal for anyone else. In fact, it is illegal for Congress.”
OPM — perfect acronym. OPM bailed out Congress with OPM — Other People’s Money.
How disgraceful has this whole process been, even by Congressional standards? Chuck Schumer and Liz Warren taking selfies on the Senate floor early Friday morning in glee after McCain flip-flopped. And how about all the GOP turncoats, who ran one campaign after another on the promise of repealing this disaster, and then flinched in the clinch.
A pox on both their houses.
As Mark Steyn noted Friday, “The Democrats have long had John Kerry, who was for it before he was against it, and now the Republicans have John McCain, who was against it before he was for it.”
That Friday-morning vote confirms yet again Mark Twain’s wisdom: “There is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress.”
But as Dr. Johnson once noted, being hanged in a fortnight concentrates the mind wonderfully. As does the prospect of basically losing one’s health insurance.
It’s such a no-brainer. Conservative groups have been urging Trump to end Congress’ sweetheart deal for months. Polls have shown that 94 percent of the American public would support such a move.
If our 535 lawmakers want to carve out an exemption to Obamacare for themselves, why don’t we have another roll call vote on that? If they don’t have the guts for that, which they don’t, well — once they lose their plans they’ll have some skin in the game, won’t they?
Last week, the White House tried to get the attention of Congress by bringing up people who have lost out under this disaster — working people. The problem with Obamacare is, it only works if you don’t. Which means the Americans most harmed by this disaster are by and large … deplorables, irredeemables, bitter clingers.
Bad enough that their premiums are through the roof. Having “insurance” is meaningless if you can’t afford the deductibles, or the co-pays. Congress knows this — that’s why they have adamantly, if sneakily, refused to partake of their own catastrophe.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, fancies himself a legislative wizard of the first order. This legend in his own mind even wrote a book about his prowess: “The Long Game.”
Well, this sad game has gone on far too long. Time to call their bluff.
Mr. President, I’ve written your first tweet of the morning for you, a follow-up to yesterday’s:
Memo to Congress: If Obamacare is good enough for your constituents, it’s good enough for you! Subsidies end tomorrow! See U in court! SAD!
There it is, in 139 characters.
I am a Bill O’Reilly premium member and on Fridays he is on the Glenn Beck Radio Show. Beck indicated that there were 7 to 10 Senators who voted for repeal of Obamacare, because they knew that good old McCain TRAITOR would kill the bill. Beck stated that these 7 to 10 RINO Senators, want Obamacare. Just yesterday on the news, good old Lindsey PANTIES Graham, standing with a bunch of RINO Senators standing behind him, stated that he wants to fix Obamacare. Many times Beck goes off on tangents, but in this case he is right, although I believe there are more than 10 RINOS Senators who want to keep Obamacare!
Agreed!! The Republicans proved that they are every bit as corrupt and addicted to big-government as the Democrats are — the only difference is that the Republicans will steal a little less of your money through taxes than the Democrats will. The elites, both Democrat and Republican, control Washington, D.C. The American people haven’t had a say in the process in over a century. Time to get rid of them all and start over.
And that is why THEY SHOULD BE removed as soon as feasibly possible from government. PERMANENTLY if need be.
We are about to do that. Just hang in there.
Please DO IT !
And do it QUICKLY..
The coven of 535 that make up both houses of congress need desperately to rejoin the ranks of Americans they have lost touch with. Every lucrative benefit/perk congress has which can be removed by executive orders should be by President Trump.
94% of Americans support ending congress’s exemption from obamacare. It should happen today. And while you’re at it, end ALL congressional exemptions from laws they pass, that the rest of us must obey. Who do they think they are? Royalty? Deities?
Please let Congress follow all the rules they make up for the citizens. We get no special privileges why should they. Full retirement after one term is enough.
I would make it a requirement that they can never exempt themselves from a law they pass that everyone else has to follow, and ANY Congress critter attempting to do so, IMMEDIATELY GETS fired on the bloody spot and sent to jail…
There shouldn’t be any retirement. Congressional service was never meant to be a lifetime position.
That’s true, it Was never meant to be a life time job. BUT since it has become so, we need to reign it IN via making it to where they can never exempt themselves..
Full retirement after only one term is WAY TOO MUCH, eod927–and a PERFECT EXAMPLE of the little gravy train railroad Congress has built for themselves with OUR MONEY! What kind of Social Security would YOU get if you only worked ONE job for 4-6 years and no more for your entire life? That is basically how “full retirement after one term” works, and since NOBODY on the PLANET has that kind of deal except CONGRESS, it needs to STOP.
Add insider trading to your list. That is one of the ways many congress critters get rich beyond their salary and other perks. Legal for them, illegal for you and me.
Congress should NOT be exempt from ANY of the laws they enact upon the REST OF US. PERIOD. They are NOT royalty, and THIS “we’re your masters–BOW TO US” BS needs to STOP!
Who do they think they are? Royalty? Deities?
Of course they ARE the Royalty of the USA, but most think they are way better than mere deities.
Dear President Trump,
Please do not threaten the Congress and the thousands of staffers (because our elected officials can’t do what they were elected to do…incompetence, ignorance, malingering, ineptitude) WE pay. Instead, execute…end the outrageously arrogant and self-indulgent exemptions (again, for which WE pay) from the Obamacare they prefer to keep and you will gain new, additional respect and gratitude for taking them down a peg. It’s still a very wide gulf between them and US, with all their perquisites and privileges that add up to untold millions of dollars (money WE provide), they behave as elitists and entitled, and as long as the President and WE allow it, we will continue to witness, and suffer from, their glaringly obvious inability to govern in any interest other than their own and their “private” supporters, including the likes of George Soros, and Michael Bloomberg. Despite their delusional opinion of themselves as “superior,” any reasonably objective observer will testify to the opposite.
United States Congress- a CESSPOOL where even the flies won’t lay their eggs to create MAGGOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Totally agree but would also like to stop allowing welfare recipients the privledge of voting. We can’t get representation this way, as people will always vote for who will give them the most free stuff. So, our representatives (democrats) “buy” votes this way. During the reign of any democrat, borders remain open, people come here (even dangerous people) to get the freebies and endanger our country in many ways, including running up the debt.
Exactly… Since they are in essence, Wards of the state, they shouldn’t have a right to vote..
Every law passed by Congress should include them. No exemptions, period!!! McCain is the #1 reason I am for limited terms. He should get out while some of us still have respect for this war hero. Same goes for his buddy, Lindsay Graham.
Go Trump!! Keep up the good work!
Republicans are EXPERTS at shooting themselves in the foot. It is sheer lunacy to repeal Obozocare without having a viable, workable, less costly, affordable, plan in place. It would be tantamount to political suicide in the mid-terms. The leadership of the Republican party from the Congress to the RNC has been totally ABSENT in leading and making sure that they had a plan to replace the ACA. Now the entire Republican Congress looks like fools to most of America. We will pay a heavy price in the next election, especially of Trump does not learn to control his out of control thumbs, do what he wants to do, but shut the **** up.
I am more than fed up at the large amount of taxes I pay, and have paid, that I am expected to pay to subsidize insurance companies and staff of Congressmen/women. Some receive $13,ooo in subsidies of taxpayer money. Meanwhile, huge amounts of Americans in Arizona and every state have had their premiums increase so much, they no longer can afford them and were forced to pay a fine to the IRS for not having coverage. Some states have one company offering insurance on the exchange.
Where are the free market measures which would reduce the cost of premiums? Inter-state purchase of health/medical insurance, health savings accounts tax deductible, etc?
And what idiot in the Budget office, felt it was OK TO label congress a small bloody business? SMALL businesses by law, have less than 50 workers.. the SENATE aloen has 100 senators, each of them with at least 3 aids and staffers.. Add to that 512 representatives in the house, and each of THEM having their staffers, and there’s at LEAST 1000 people in congress.. HOW THE FART is that a small business?
That was Obama’s sneaky and, by the way, UNCONSTITUTIONAL way of “amending” a law passed by Congress–which a President is NOT allowed to do, according to the Constitution–to give Congress an EXEMPTION to Obamacare, just like they get an “exemption” to everything ELSE they foist off on us “common folks.”
How about if Congress has to obey ALL the laws that you and I do. Insurance, insider trading, traffic tickets, flying coach instead of hopping on Gov’t. planes, etc. No more $10 haircuts, no more subsidized lunches, no more limos to work. No more sucking at the gov’t. teat. Time to send them all home for good. Maybe it’s time for pitchforks, and tar and feathers……….
Can you imagine these schlepts having to fly coach, or worse, getting on a public bus to go somewhere, like many of us do??
Basically the do nothing Congress should not get any benefits. And those penalties they would force upon us should apply equally to Congress. How can Congress call themselves a “small business” when they spend trillions of dollars? They have become so jaded that they don’t even know or care that they are ripping the American people off. If they want universal health care, then it should be the same for all involved. No special treatment for Senators and Representatives unless those same benefits are offered to “John Doe and Mary Smith”. So, Pres. Trump, if you can legally do what you threaten, PLEASE DO IT W/O DELAY! Then just sit back and watch how quickly they get together and “solve” the healthcare probs.
Do it. The insurance companies, Dems, and RINOS will come crying to the conserve repubs to save them. That is when the conserves get tough and tell them NO unless you vote our way.
Every politician should have to live within the same guidelines and constraints
they pass into law for the rest of us Why are they getting subsidies anyway? If what they pass is good enough for us, it’s good enough for them.
Exactly.. I thought those subsdies were for the POOR?? IN NO WAY, can any member of congress claim they are poor… Hell, most of us would LOVE to earn what these cretins do in a year…
DRAIN THE EFFIN SWAMP!!! DRAIN IT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!
This is why i keep hoping an asteroid flys out of no where and Lands ON the Congressional building, WHILE they are all in session..
I’ve been a staunch Republican ALL MY LIFE….I’m giving up on these ********….what is wrong with you people we elect? I’m so sick of Congress not doing their job….i say VOTE EM ALL OUT!!! and when they’re voted out, cut their benefits and make them live like the rest of us…MR. PRESIDENT! HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!!!
Term Limits are the only answer! Join the COS movement (Convention of States) !
Instead of threatening, why not DO so unilaterally?
No one wants a “single payer” program. We need to repeal the existing program and allow people to purchase their own insurance, one that suits their situation. However, I am all for holding Congress accountable in any and every way. Go Trump!
Pres. Trump, If you want to solve all the problems with health care, get rid of the “special” 100% health plan that the primadonnas in Congress enjoys at our expense and put them all on obamacare. It’ll get fixed in a hurry. . .
Better yet, MAKE THEM ALL Have to use the VA!!!
John McCain should have to go to the vets hospital like every other vet does. See how he likes waiting for 2 months or more to see a doctor
Obamacare was supposed to put insurance companies out of business and transition us to a single payer system like the VA or Medicaid. Fewer doctors accept Medicaid, but Democrats and RINOs refuse to slow its growth. GOP must explain the reasons behind their proposals so the people can understand the complexities of healthcare.
Papatriot, the people who actually think for themselves DO understand Healthcare AND health Insurance. They also understand that Healthcare IS different from Health Insurance. If everyone could purchase any form of Health Insurance they want, from a Full-coverage HMO [very expensive due to the filing of claims for each hangnail to be treated] through a old-fashioned Hospitalization Insurance Policy [relatively inexpensive since coverage only exists for hospital admission, not ER] then the free market would return to the procurement of Healthcare.
We’d still need to have comprehensive Tort Reform with “Loser Pays” ALL costs incurred by any party to the lawsuit to eliminate the “personal injury attorney” surcharge included in all insurance premiums.
President Trump is very smart to take this stance–because it’s a sad truth that NONE of the career politicians on EITHER side of the political aisle give a DAMN about we, the people. Their MASTERS–the health insurance lobby that donates MILLIONS to their campaigns–OWN them, and THEY want Obamacare to continue! It’s going to cause problems for we, the people? Meh–not THEIR concern, because they DO NOT represent us, and HAVE NOT for YEARS! They represent themselves and the special interest lobbies who OWN THEM. PERIOD.
The ONLY way that will change is if THEY are forced onto Obamacare, and it suddenly becomes a problem for THEM, PERSONALLY. Pres. Trump just MADE it a problem for them. If he follows through on that, they will be FORCED to use Obamacare, same as everybody else, and you will see a suddenly rekindled interest in REPEALING that costly and unworkable BOONDOGGLE they foisted on the REST OF US.
Any time Congress exempts itself from the strictures they require of everyone else you know who is getting the raw deal (hint, not the Congress). Since they voted for the ACA they should set the example and abide by its provisions; after all, they should not be considered a privileged class like the patricians of a bygone era: “All men are created equal”, but some are NOT more equal that others. Maybe the Congressional barber shops should charge the same fees as the free market allows, the dining room serve the same meals that are enjoyed by the troops in mess halls or galleys! The President is right, it is good business sense, something the politicians can never understand. Since the supply of those willing to run for office is so great that should automatically reduce wages.