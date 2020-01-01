Trump: Not another Benghazi! Ronstadt on CNN: Trump is new Hitler, Mexicans are new Jews

The U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked on Tuesday, and President Trump said this will not be another Benghazi. CNN had an in-depth interview with singer Linda Ronstadt, where she compared President Trump to Hitler, and the New York Times says 2019 was the worst year ever for journalists. All that and more on today’s show!

What a difference! When the American consolate in Benghazi was attacked, not only were American lives lost, but the Obama administration lied to the American people about the cause of the attack. In contrast, the attack on the American embassy in Iraq was met with a swift response from President Trump, no loss of life, and the President pointing out directly who was responsible.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed singer Linda Ronstadt, and she went off on an unhinged rant. Ronstadt claimed that President Trump was the new Hitler, and the Mexican people are the new Jews.

The New York Times published a story claiming that 2019 was the “worst year yet” for journalists because of the Trump administration. The poor journalists now feel “unease” when they cover the president.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

