Trump: Not another Benghazi! Ronstadt on CNN: Trump is new Hitler, Mexicans are new Jews

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 1, 2020
The U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked on Tuesday, and President Trump said this will not be another Benghazi. CNN had an in-depth interview with singer Linda Ronstadt, where she compared President Trump to Hitler, and the New York Times says 2019 was the worst year ever for journalists. All that and more on today’s show!

What a difference! When the American consolate in Benghazi was attacked, not only were American lives lost, but the Obama administration lied to the American people about the cause of the attack. In contrast, the attack on the American embassy in Iraq was met with a swift response from President Trump, no loss of life, and the President pointing out directly who was responsible.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed singer Linda Ronstadt, and she went off on an unhinged rant. Ronstadt claimed that President Trump was the new Hitler, and the Mexican people are the new Jews.

The New York Times published a story claiming that 2019 was the “worst year yet” for journalists because of the Trump administration. The poor journalists now feel “unease” when they cover the president.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

10 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
12:51 pm January 1, 2020 at 12:51 pm

I used to really like Linda Ronstadt, but then she hasn’t had a good song in decades. In 1989, she made some good duets with Aaron Neville. Before that she had a couple decent singles in 1980. Her real accomplishments were during the 1970’s.
So, nothing stellar in over 40 years. Yeah, she’s relevant.

And let’s not forget that on the left, Jews are the new Jews. Anti-semitism is strong these days for the socialists.

Sherim
Sherim
1:08 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:08 pm

I’m very disappointed in Linda Ronstadt; and one must ask why she and others of her ilk think it okay to ignore our borders, to cancel out our rights as citizens for the illegals and hand them anything they want…open your home, Linda, let them in, tear down any fences etc., let them have access to your bank accounts, to undermine your vote, your everything. Please, pay for them like you are asking us to do. Again, no one is against legal immigration, but this illegal stuff, bad for us all. And tossing around comparisons such as hers? Well if true, all those illegals should be racing to go home before it is too late. Tossing around such slanderous untruths such as this are simply irresponsible and highlight stupidity.

William James Ward
William James Ward
1:23 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:23 pm

Linda who? Oh yeah, someone out of a musical history book and oh
so connected with today. Her home should be checked out for
M-13 occupants and Jihadist dilatants. The media may soon go
to grave yards where former celebrities are buried and interview
their tomb stones, possibly more relevant than who they pluck out
of nowhere…….William

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
1:41 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:41 pm

It’s too bad that most celebrities have no real education, being good only at one thing as Linda is showing herself. So many leftists have been suckered by the biased media into complete nonsense and then they are waiting for someone to respond and call it news.
What’s even more sad is how the Democrats are actually doing what they are accusing Trump of and their lemmings actually believe and parrot it without question. Well, with the average IQ of voters hitting rock bottom, it’s been so easy to manipulate the masses. Public schools have been brainwashing kids with socialism and anti-Americanism for 50 years now and it’s showing.
It’s actually been a good thing to see celebs go unhinged like this. Some of the idol worshipers will wake up and see them for the morons they really are.

Greg Hernandez
Greg Hernandez
1:42 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:42 pm

Linda Rondstat is just another fading ” Star ” looking to be relevant . Well Linda , forget it just like we forget you. You and Moonbeam , idiots from the past trying to soil the present with your stupidity.

maryk
maryk
1:50 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:50 pm

Obama was the hitler. There, how do you libs like that?

Steven Smith
Steven Smith
1:56 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:56 pm

AND THE BIASED LEFT LEANING LIBS ARE STILL THE SAME LEFT LEANING MORONS
actually met a couple of mexican jews on my travels they were solid Trump supporters

Greg Hornnes
bucky
2:05 pm January 1, 2020 at 2:05 pm

Had a thought
I think it would be a great way to put focus on these supporters of illegals. Since illegals still are coming across border.
I think we should help them to find all of these linda Ronstadts and all others like her
Lets put together guidebook, that contains addresses, phone numbers, where they hang out . Also current photos, twitter accounts etc.
Illegals could than be informed that all of these people are opening their houses, bank books, yards and that through their interest to help them they can go over their walls and make themselves at home. They then can ask for their dinner, the stars could throw in phones so illegals could then contact all their friends and family to join them at their new home.

johnw1120
johnw1120
2:07 pm January 1, 2020 at 2:07 pm

” New York Times says 2019 was the worst year ever for journalists.” Yes, definitely a bad year, there are so many real journalists spinning in their graves over what is now called journalism, these poor people cannot get any rest. I would equate what the ‘new’ crowd does is closest to the world’s oldest profession, but that would be an insult to the real ladies of the evening.

tonybkc
tonybkc
2:08 pm January 1, 2020 at 2:08 pm

As a fading pop singer goes…there is no such thing as bad PR. As long as you get your in the news. Who remembered who Linda was before the interview. Pitiful. Just pitiful.

