Trump calls the bluff of the left-wing mobs

Another day, another mob du jour.
The latest mob is the biggest of them all: Thousands of Central Americans, armed with child pawns and spurious asylum claims, marching inexorably toward our southern border.
President Trump, who won largely on a vow to halt the illegal immigrant invasion, build the border wall and enforce existing laws, has said he’s prepared to deploy the military to seal the border. (This raises a profound and as yet unanswered question: When does a mob of foreigners used to storm our border become an invading army that would justify military action to repel it?)
Mr. Trump knows that it’s a pre-election set-up funded by shadowy (and possibly international) groups. And he appears ready to call their bluff, knowing that the only way to deal with a mob is to deny its demands.
Chaos-stoking mobs have long been the tool of choice for impatient revolutionaries. When the proper avenues — elections, petitions, legislation, courts — fail them, they leverage mobs as a cudgel of extortion.
Since Donald Trump announced his candidacy, mobs mobilized to thwart him. In 2015, top officials in the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation formed a cabal and weaponized uncorroborated, unverified political dirt, paid for by Mr. Trump’s political opponents, in order to secure government surveillance of him and his team. And if the anonymous writer of a recent New York Times op-ed is to be believed, internal mobs within his administration continue to work to undermine him and his agenda.
Other leftist mobs are less clandestine. Before and after the election, roving left-wing mobs became routine and normalized as they attacked and harassed Trump supporters.
During the Senate confirmation vote of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a mob shrieked from the gallery. Another mob clawed at the bronze doors of the Court in a scene right out of “The Walking Dead.”
Progressive gangs have hounded elected and other officials where they live, work and dine and vandalized their offices. Mothers have dragged their small children to stalk lawmakers in congressional hallways. Antifa mobs roam city streets, provoking violence and destroying property. Conservative speakers are under constant assault on college campuses. And there are countless, continual left-wing social media flash mobs that descend on a target like Biblical locust plagues.
The media is perhaps the most powerful virtual mob, particularly when dominant entities like Facebook, Google and Twitter gang up with the mainstream press to intimidate and silence conservative or other views they deem “unacceptable.” And like all leftist mobs, the media hide behind a caring, peaceful facade that covers their venomous political agenda.
None of this should come as a surprise. Just 10 years ago, candidate Barack Obama implored his supporters to aggressively confront those who opposed their agenda: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,” he said, and “get in their faces.”
Now his first attorney general (and likely future presidential candidate), Eric Holder, calls for “kick(ing)” opponents, and Democrats such as Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Cory Booker openly encourage public harassment of Trump officials and other Republicans.
Tea Party activists were extraordinarily law-abiding, but in classic leftist projection were smeared as vicious deplorables. Occasionally there’s a lone nut who acts out or a right-wing cluster that causes disruption, such as the one that recently shouted at Nancy Pelosi, but they’re rarely organized or funded and usually roundly condemned. Not so with the well-coordinated, bankrolled and celebrated mobs of the left, which are tasked with executing its long-standing chaos battle plan.
In the mid-1960s, radical-left professors Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven argued for accelerating the transition to socialism by overwhelming the social welfare system. Their contemporary, Saul Alinsky, then argued for destroying the democratic, capitalist order by weaponizing humiliation, mockery, questioning of motives, smears and outright aggression if necessary. Both Mr. Obama and Hillary Clinton were student devotees of Mr. Alinsky.
Recall that as the Great Recession got underway, hundreds of union and other thugs descended on bankers’ homes to protest “greed.” Shortly thereafter, deep-pocketed and well-organized leftists sent bigger and more unruly crowds into the streets to protest “capitalism.” The Occupy Wall Street mobs committed violent crimes, defecated on police cars, trafficked illegal drugs and screamed anti-Semitic slurs. It was manufactured mayhem designed to advance the progressive agenda.
Perhaps they’re all using the original modern mob as a model. In 1968, tens of thousands of agitators poured into Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, sparking bloody riots. However, the spectacle of a Democratic mayor, Richard Daley, having to use police force against violent leftists convinced the rest of the country that savage pandemonium was unacceptable. Richard Nixon, the law-and-order candidate, won the presidency.
So it is with Mr. Trump, another zero-tolerance president for whom leftist mayhem is a political gift. The “vote #JobsNotMobs” message resonates in a center-right country that has little patience for incitement. Let’s hope that the great silent majority is preparing to put its foot down and save America once again from the wrathful clutches of the left’s ferocious mobs.
• Monica Crowley is a columnist for The Washington Times.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
““If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,”…..and “get in their faces.” Barry Seotoro -undocumented former president.
And the GOP now calling for civility. We brought ideas to the fight and they brought pipes, spears, knives.
“Why do we continue to play these games when clearly it has gone to another level?” – My Favorite Rooshkie from LOST.
The Army should be there already!!!
Max. If as what FOX said this afternoon, those troops being sent, are just there to render aid (medical) and legal assistance via their JAG lawyers,, WHAT POINT IS THERE in sending the military down to the border? IF THEY ARE NOT going to do a damn thing to STOP them getting in, and instead seem to be pushed there to render assistance, to ME, there is no point in SENDING The military down to the border..
In a low lit smoke-filled backroom somewhere in Libland, …acrid cigar smoke wafts toward the ceiling and swirls under a low slung fan, ….where one may hear the clinking of glasses amidst a series of sneering congratulatory guffaws and snickers of leftwing organizers, socialist sympathizers, and FakeNews heads found watching CNN and MSNBC screens behind a plush ‘government funded’ bar: “You know something comrades….we are getting pretty good at this!” “We have met the enemy…and it is us,” …..followed by raucous cackling and drunken slurs of “Hear! Hear!”
Be sure of this: ….one’s sins will find them out. Those who dig a pit for others will fall into it themselves.
Oh. You are right, of course. It’s up to the Commander In Chief? It should be, right?
“If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,”
Liberals need to know for a gun to operate properly the barrel must be always pointed at them.
It is just a right wing conspiracy to be told it works any other way
They must be, haft to be STOPPED at the Border period….
They are flying the Flag of another country and heading to our border with the ention to come across, they will destroy us from within taking our Food, Jobs, Moneys,welfare and medicine, they bring diseases and medical problems. they will flood our schools and put a burden on our way of life. We The People must stop this NOW.
They are “The Walking Dead”. Jesus rebuked them on site and called them “the tares among the wheat”. They are the godless, soulless, robotic creation of the fallen angels who, having the knowledge of the creation, used their knowledge of genetics to create a race of humanoids to assist them in their warfare against the children of God in the earth (the wheat). They are the condemners and persecutors of the children of God. They have no conscience; no guilt or shame; no remorse. They have defied God’s Laws and are the Lawless Outlaws whose goal is to tear down society and make everyone slaves, just as they are the robotic slaves of the fallen angels.
We must be “wise as serpents and harmless as doves” (Mat 10:16) and not give in to their tactics. If they break the law, the law must deal with them swiftly and not coddle them. They know what they do and they must be held accountable for it. If they must be incarcerated en masse, then so be it. We must not tolerate this lawlessness lest it destroy us. We are a nation of Law. We are not a Democracy, we are a Republic. Democracy leads to Totalitarian Authority (Socialism, Communism, Fascism, etc.). They hate America because the fallen angels hate the Freedom that God has given us. They are “hell bent” on enslaving the planet under their One World, Globalist, Totalitarian Control. This must not happen.
Posse Comitatus does not apply to actions taken on Mexican soil. Bridges can be bombed, railroad tracks blown up from the air, and military incursions of self-defense can be sent into Mexico for temporary occupation while we house them all in penal camps inside the Mexican border while we round up enough cruise ships or troops carriers to boat them back where they came from, or shipped to Gitmo for release inside Cuba to get even with Castro for the Mariel Boat criminal unloading of his prisons and insane asylums inside America during the Carter Administration. If they can’t get a foot inside the border, they can’t cry for a lawyer. In the mean time we can win an election and change the immigration laws so they can’t get a lawyer and catch and release becomes history.
But if the military’s not granted the AUTHORITY To act to defend this nation, there’s no point in sending them.
Rather than saying we are behind you, we should say we are standing next to you Mr. President. We are with you. Go for the throat!! Kick Butt!!!
Here comes the Democrat Mobs, get your check books out Americans.
The question, “When does a mob of foreigners used to storm our border become an invading army that would justify military action to repel it?” is to answered by the executive branch. The president decides on executive action. The legislature can cooperate and opine. If Congress challenges executive action there can be a dispute, but that does not relieve the executive from the duty to protect the nation. Awaiting an invasion in order to appear good or justified can become dereliction of duty. The question should be put to the invaders, “Are you sure you are not getting into trouble that is not worth the risk?”
Trump needs to declare a marshal law zone along our border with the army given orders to shoot to kill anyone crossing into our country illegally as this is an invasion and the president has the duty and obligation to do everything possible to protect our country.
Would indeed be a “shot heard ’round the world” ….and would send a distinct and undeniable message to marauding invaders that under President Trump we are indeed a country with laws and FINALLY have a President that will enforce them. The career politicians post-Reagan (and many before) have treated the white ivory tower office as simply a final ‘feather in their cap’….please the people and wishing to leave office having orchestrated a ‘flowery’ legacy. The past administrations for generations have simply turned a blind eye, danced around THIS issue, doing nothing other than coddling criminal illegal entrants …PERMITTING the rape of a nation and it’s resources….allowing our country to be thrown under the bus and into the confusion and conflicts that their INACTION fostered.
God Bless President Trump….and his dedication and commitment to MAGA!
As I recall, president Trump took an oath to “defend The Constitution of The United States from ALL enemies, both foreign and domestic”. Since this is an invasion of our Sovereign Nation by enemies of The Constitution of The United States, we now see the answer to: “When does a mob of foreigners used to storm our border become an invading army that would justify military action to repel it?” This is not a mob, it’s an invading army of mercenaries.
Therefore, the armed forces of The United States of America must be employed as needed to repel this invasion. I’d accept an initial deployment of non-lethal weaponry from our arsenals, followed if needed by lethal force to repel this invading army. We should precede the repulsion with several days, starting right now, of leaflet bombing with warnings that they will be killed if they cross the US border without authorization. Print in Spanish, English, and Arabic.