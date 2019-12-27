Top 5 Biggest Political Losers of 2019; Leftwing writer: Merry Christmas means F*** You

Hillary Clinton sends an interesting subliminal message with her Christmas Twitter post. A leftwing writer claims that saying Merry Christmas has become code for “F*** you,” and we’ll look at the five biggest political losers of 2019. All that and more on today’s show!

If you made a list of the top 5 political losers of 2019, who would be on it? Ilhan Omar? Adam Schiff? Mitt Romney? There are SO many people and issues to choose from.

Hillary Clinton’s Christmas post on Twitter showed a Christmas tree from the Bill Clinton presidential years. It was a crooked tree. Symbolic??? Subliminal???

A leftwing writer has a big problem with people saying, “Merry Christmas.” According to her, the phrase has now become code from Trump supporters to mean “F*** you.” Wow… that’s some holiday spirit!

