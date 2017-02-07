Time for Deplorables to Boycott Hollywood

During the presidential campaign, several dozen brainless Hollywood stars were so upset at Donald Trump that they promised to leave the country if he won. Well we are still waiting for them to do everyone a favor and exit stage left. Of course, they lied and continue to pollute the airwaves here in America.
Now that it is awards season for the movie industry, it has been non-stop criticism of our new President. At the Golden Globes Awards, Meryl Streep blasted President Trump for his supposedly hateful gesturing about a disabled reporter during the campaign. Never mind that the Trump gestures were like other ones he has made about a variety of non-disabled individuals. In addition, he denied it was directed at the reporter in question or meant as a sign of disrespect, but facts never get in the way of the Hollywood star making an idiotic statement.
At the crazy Women’s March on January 21, hundreds of thousands of people converged on Washington D.C. to hear from washed up stars like Madonna. During her speech, she incredibly boasted that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Later, she claimed that her comments were “taken out of context,” but if a star had made such an incendiary remark about the White House during President Obama’s administration, not only would there have been universal media and Hollywood condemnation, but it is also likely the individual would have been hauled in for questioning by the Secret Service.
The Women’s March also featured fading actress Ashley Judd, who repeatedly boasted of being a “nasty woman.” She used this opportunity for attention to launch into an unhinged seven-minute diatribe about Donald Trump, associating him with the KKK, the Confederacy and Nazis. When Hollywood stars or any leftists want to insult a conservative, especially Donald Trump, they will make a Nazi or Hitler reference. These hateful insults are completely inaccurate, downright offensive and make the Hollywood stars spewing such detestable slurs look totally ridiculous.
The Hollywood hate will not be stopping anytime soon. At the Screen Actors Guild awards, numerous stars, including host Ashton Kutcher, lambasted the President for his executive order suspending our refugee program for four months and completely restricting immigration during that time from citizens living in seven terror prone countries. Kutcher said that to those stuck at airports, “we love you and we welcome you.”
Obviously, Ashton does not care about homeland security or the safety of Americans. He is surely not concerned that the seven nations mentioned in the order are overrun with terrorist activity. In contrast to his nonchalance, millions of Americans are concerned about their safety and support the President’s directive. The results of a Reuters poll taken January 31 show that 49% of Americans support the President’s executive order on immigration, while only 41% disapprove. This is especially significant because it was taken after days of non-stop media bashing of the President’s actions.
Every day, there is another celebrity taking on President Trump. This week, elderly actor Robert DeNiro boasted on the liberal love fest “The View” that he wanted to “punch” President Trump “in the face.” If any Hollywood star had made such a threat to President Obama, their career would have been over immediately.
After liberal thugs rioted on Wednesday night at the University of California, Berkeley to protest a scheduled speech by of conservative writer and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, several Hollywood stars tweeted their support. Filmmaker Judd Apatow said that it “just the beginning,” Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that with the support of the “military,” “Fascists get overthrown. Mad King and his handlers go bye.” Even though there was destruction of property and the free speech rights of a conservative commentator were denied, actress Debra Messing tweeted, “Resistance Works!”
Sadly, these Hollywood stars do not support free speech or our electoral system. They will not accept the results of the 2016 presidential election or the fact that Donald Trump won an electoral vote landslide, capturing 30 states.
As President Trump stated in his inaugural address, “now arrives the hour of action.” It is time for the 62.9 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump to use their considerable economic power. If every one of those voters decided to boycott Hollywood, the industry would totally collapse. It’s not like today’s movies are very good anyway as most have an obvious agenda that is both politically correct and obnoxiously liberal.
Since Trump voters are despised by Hollywood stars, why should they spend their hard-earned money to financially enrich such dimwitted liberals, who do nothing but condemn President Trump and his change oriented agenda.
By demeaning Trump and call him a “racist,” “Nazi,” and “white supremacist,” these Hollywood fools are also mocking his millions of supporters.
It is time for the backlash of Trump supporters to begin and for millions of Americans to say to Hollywood, “enough is enough.”
Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com.
I have been promoting this idea for years…stop buying tickets to their terrible films and concerts…stop buying tickets to their sporting events….stop buying cd’s and downloading their music. I believe if enough Americans said “enough” to these infantile idiots who are incapable of relating to the rest of the country, media execs would quickly pull them into line. Already the entertainment and sports moguls are uneasy. Sales have dropped over the last year, and I encourage Americans to continue to boycott their products. Without you, they have no “nasty” megaphone, they have no platform, and they have no impact. You can render these morons impotent by boycotting them AND letting the corporations that cut their million-dollar checks why you are doing so.
I am totally in agreement with ‘BOYCOTTING’ of all their movies, music and TV shows. I have over 200 CD’s and I will never support any of these looney liberals again…..period!!! We also go to the movies every week and I will be carefully checking to see who is in the movies we attend. They are such cry babies….wait until people no longer support anything they do and we’ll see how that changes their comfy, cozy lives.
In my house I have taken the boycott of Hollywood to the next level. I keep a list of those Hollywood idiots who can’t keep their mouth shut and when I watch anything on TV that features one of these folks I will not buy their products. It might not be felt by the sponsor but it makes me feel a lot better. Also if any of the blowhard Hollywood crowd advertises for a product that product is immediately banned from my home. Of course that goes for those left leaning sports stars who promote products.
Again my actions might not make much of a difference but if enough of us stop spending our money with these companies maybe it could.
The NFL is experiencing falling ratings, which they blame on Millennials not watching sporting events, but I think they are whistling past the graveyard. By offending MILLIONS of loyal Americans out in “flyover country” by allowing their overpaid players to DISRESPECT our flag and our country, they have offended their most loyal audience, and they are PAYING for it with falling ratings. How smart is that?
Last year was one of, if not THE worst year EVER financially for the Hollyweird movie industry–and I don’t believe that is due to “the economy” or any of the OTHER excuses they use. Hollyweird rose to new heights during The Great Depression, as hard-pressed Americans sought a little escapism from the grim reality of their lives during that time.
Apparently the Hollyweird celebrities FORGOT that what they SELL is FANTASY. When they insist on getting in our faces and showing us just how DISLOYAL to this country they truly ARE, and how TOXIC in their hatred of and contempt for a lot of the people who buy tickets to their movies, then we can and HAVE simply chosen not to subsidize their toxic politics with our consumer dollars. So we stopped going to their moviess, watching their TV shows, and buying their DVDs and music. Again, how SMART is it to deliberately INSULT a LARGE percentage of your core audience and customer base with this leftist LOON BS? They need to be made to PAY at the cash register for their arrogant stupidity, though I wonder if they are even BRIGHT enough to get the message we are sending.
[In my house I have taken the boycott of Hollywood to the next level. I keep a list of those Hollywood idiots who can’t keep their mouth shut and when I watch anything on TV that features one of these folks I will not buy their products]
I agree. WE don’t just need to boycott the actors and other Hilly Weird elites but the COMPANIES who sponsor them. SHUT them both down…
I have not been to the movies at all in the past 10 years except to see The Passion of the Christ and God is Not Dead. Hollywood is almost all Communist and I refuse to give them any of my hard earned money (I am, after all, a legal citizen, and not getting all kinds of gov’t help like the illegals, but I digress…)
I also refused to watch any NFL games after the ridiculousness of not standing for our national anthem.
If more Trump supporters did the same, these people would definitely feel it in their pockets.
Also, we need to be vocal about what we are doing and why-even if those around us do not have the same mindset. Being silent will not have the same effect.
God bless President Trump and what he is working so hard to do for our country.
Unfortunately this includes a boycott of our beloved cable companies and channels like HBO because they feature nothing but pornography and Lucifer obsessed garbage. Most of the shows on Netflix follow suit and while they are entertaining the topics are always the same- antichurch, pro gay lifestyles, etc. definitely worth cancelling everything. Bye bye hbo and Netflix! But I’m getting depressed as my list of boycotted products is going up.
luxetveritas1, that is why i don’t GET any of those premium channels.. CAUSE most of what i have seen of on then are crud anyway..
All Deplorables should be boycotting every Hollywood movie and TV program that comes out. I have completely stopped watching Commercial and Cable TV (it’s been over 2 years since I been to the movies…and we were Weekly attendees before that)…I only watch Netflix and that is Midsommer Murders, Poirot, Sherlock and other British and Australian programs…Thumbs Down to Hollywood! May you rest in peace.
I’m in. Or should I say out. Haven’t been to a movie for YEARS.
It use to be that hollywood reflected society and now it is society reflects hollywood. How twisted they are. Hollywood plants ideas in the minds of immature youth and adults.
How gullible the zombies of today are. LMAO.
Well said. The liber-TARDs don’t work, so they are hired by george soros to riot!!! Conservatives work, so we have money. Our response should be don’t buy any product advertised by any hollywierd extremist.
Spend your $$$ wisely.
Over the past 4 years, i think i have seen at most a dozen films in the theater. The force awakens, Rogue one, Capt America 3, Avengers 2, Xmem days of apocalypse, Transformers 4, Batman vs superman, Jupiter ascending, Ant man, Terminator Genesys, Xmen DOFP, Capt 2 (winter soldier), Guardians of the galaxy, Dawn of the planet of the apes, Iron man 3, Star trek into darkness and beyond, Pacific rim, The wolverine, Thor 2 and ender’s game.
OK so that’s more like 20 films over the past 4 years. BUT i have been cutting back as prio to that i saw an ave of 1 a month in the theater…
Exactly,the liberals are out there protesting and no one is backing Trump and yapping on our computers isn’t doing anything.I will give credit to the liberals for putting the time in and i don’t see anything from conservatives and i think it’s about time to show the support that he needs with some action.
Dennis, the big reason many of these liberals have time available to do these mass protests week after week is that THEY DON’T work. And those who go to college, THEN WHINE to the school that cause they WERE OUT PROTESTING that they have not had the time to study for their exams so need to be given a break on having to take those tests…
Compare that to the average conservative who is either working, taking care of the family or OUT looking for work, and we don’t have the time to do more than just talk..
I’ve been boycotting these dumbasses for a long time.
I have not been to a movie theater since 1994 and the last movie I paid to see was Driving Miss Daisy. They pissed me off back them and all Hollow Wood has done since then is piss me off more. I also have not bought any products that I have seen advertised on TV by any of those illegitimate ba***rds & and bi***es. I like the redundancy of those last 3 words. I call it triple emphasizing !!!!!!
Jesus God Almighty, are you serious?
It has BEEN time to boycott for a decade or more.
Only way you can really boycott Hollywood is to keep your kids and neighbors and fellow workers to toe your line from viewing cable TV to movie theaters and concerts. Hollywood is smug that the vast majority can’t pull themselves off their wares. Plus many people are hypocritical as how much they regard Hollywood idols; How many hold up their hands saying that they just and “only” love Micheal Jackson’s music even though he was a perverted pedophile? Would you still patronize Disney with your kids even though their theme parks celebrate “Gay Day” and hold “Princess Parties” where boys can doll up into Disney princesses? We lost our chance condemning Hollywood’s social impact 40 years ago while there were still values and morals and shame around to back up your saying “no!”.
jimwg, it is a DAMNED SHAME that Joe McCarthy was CRUCIFIED for trying to “out” these disloyal Communists LOONS in the 1950s, because it is obvious in retrospect that he was ABSOLUTELY RIGHT about them and their enthusiastic cooperation with the COMMUNISTS to undermine and DESTROY our country and our liberties.
Even THAT long ago, the media was in bed with these leftist LOONS, because it was THEIR hysterical denunciations that discredited McCarthy and put an end to his efforts to root the COMMUNISTS out of our government and out of Hollyweird. Fast forward half a century, and it is OBVIOUS these leftist VERMIN have been VERY BUSY chipping away at the foundations of our country and our liberties, ever SINCE. NOW, thanks to their success in undermining and silencing McCarthy, they’ve had a 50-year HEAD START, so we’ve got a LOT of catching up to do!
[Would you still patronize Disney with your kids even though their theme parks celebrate “Gay Day” and hold “Princess Parties” where boys can doll up into Disney princesses?]
I agree. I know far too many parents who have SAID they will boycott anything to do with Disney, until their 4 yr old daughter, cries a hissy fit and then they give in quicker than Ryan can say “as you wish obama”.. All cause too many parents no longer know the meaning of the word “NO!”
This is yet another reason i am damn glad i have no kids…
Robert DeNiro is an aging washed up ex (fake movie) tough guy. He couldn’t punch his way out of a paper bag. In a mano a mano Trump would put his lights out. Boycott the whole movie industry. With the exception of a few they are all a bunch of flaming liberal idiots.
I wish there was more I could do but I have been boycotting Hollyweird for many years. I even gave up my NFL football this year. Sad the way things have been going. I don’t have a politically correct bone in my body. They can all go to hell.
I got some ‘stick’ from others elsewhere cause i let it be known the ONLY football on in my house is when its EPL or the UFEA championship, or the guy/gals USA teams.. PROPER football, but the US Football…
BUT then since i was bron and raised in the UK< that's easily understandable why to be WHY scoccer is the only proper Football around…
Yaknow, I’ve been thinking this EXACT same thing! I admire talent, and enjoy watching talented performers do their thing–but it has reached the point I can no longer enjoy watching them perform because their TOXIC rhetoric advocating everything from blowing up the White House to overthrowing President Trump in a military coup to fomenting riots and violence is making that IMPOSSIBLE.
I always tried to keep politics separate from performers, but they are so clueless and ARROGANT at insulting and denigrating half the people who make up their potential audience and so TOXIC in their hateful rants–for NO good reason, really–against President Trump–that I believe it is time to send them a wake-up call such as: “HEY, stupid, those of us who supported President Trump are your audience, too, and you JUST LOST US with your stupid rants! We have long tried to IGNORE your disloyalty to this country that has given you a very PRIVILEGED lifestyle, but we CANNOT ignore how you are now advocating sedition and TREASON, so adios, you Communist “useful idiots!”
They don’t have to LIKE President Trump, or agree with him, but they do not have any reason to ATTACK him in the shameful and TOXIC way they are, EITHER! It is time for this prolonged tantrum to STOP.
EXCELLENT IDEA! We’ve been doing this for a few months, now. We see these narcissistic, decadent egos putting YOU and ME into the “deplorable bin” at every chance. Of course they’re SOOOO much smarter than us, RIGHT? However, methinks they forget that WE PAY THEIR BILLS! We watched excerpts from the SAG (what an appropriate name) awards, and listened to them threaten and cajole all kinds of vile things to do to MY President. (Weren’t they going to LEAVE the U.S. when Trump won????) Well, “actors”, “producers” and “directors”, LEAVE! Now would be good.
Don’t just boycott the industry. You need to make sure they know what is being boycotted and why. So, if you REALLY want to get their notice take a page from Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals – Go to the theater, buy a ticket, and THEN say, “Oh wait, is (name of the liberal actor you want to boycott) in this movie?” Well I’m not paying for anything (S)He’s in, (s)he’s an anti-American moron – I want my money back!” This causes a big hassle for the theater, holds up the line to buy tickets, and gets immediate, if negative, attention. If you keep doing it, when they start to recognize you in the ticket line, they’ll start sending the manager out ahead of time to clarify who is in whatever movie you are in line for, so as not to hold up the line. That gives you a chance to make your opinion known and make your boycott public again.
oldshooter, there is nothing wrong with your idea, except that it is TOO limited. I seriously doubt they would learn back in Hollyweird of your local movie “statement”. But ALL these idiots have Twitter accounts.
Get on their Twitter accounts and explain that you, and MILLIONS like you are BOYCOTTING all their movies, DVDs, CDs and music downloads, etc. and any products they advertise, because they have made it clear that they HATE YOU and therefore DO NOT WANT your money. I’m betting if they and their studios, recording labels, etc. get MILLIONS of Tweets like that, even as DUMB as they are, they will begin to see the light and understand how STUPID it is to spit in the faces of HALF your potential audience and expect them to just TAKE IT and remain your “adoring fans.”
Even MADONNA, as DUMB as SHE is, realized she’d stepped over the line and tried to walk back what she said by claiming she was “quoted out of context.” How STUPID is that? It’s pretty HARD to take “I have often thought of blowing up the White House” out of context!
In the case of the television shows go after their sponsors too. start a letter campaign to the sponsors of their shows stating as long as they sponsor this news show or prime time show you will no longer buy their product. The View and Saturday Night live are two good ones to begin with. It;s no enough just to boycott the show, when you start getting into their pocketbook and the pocketbook of their sponsors that is when you really send a message.
YUP! That will eventually get their attention. We’ve STOPPED buying Pepsi, Kraft, Papa-John’s, Frito-Lay and many others. These companies donate proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Yes, they’re legally allowed to do it….but WHY? What does it do for them? So, we buy OTHER products. Are we giving up anything? Heck no! There are PLENTY of alternative brands. Besides, some of those alternatives are BETTER than those we boycot! You’re RIGHT: Hit ’em where it HURTS….then HURT ’em!
gideonrockwell, that is a GREAT idea!
I agree with you in theory. The problem is that to put it into action, I would have to watch the program in question! Don’t think I could stand to do that. There aren’t any sitcoms, etc. that I could bear to watch these days.
That is a good point, its not just enough to boycott the actor or singer, but those who support and sponsor said person. THAT IS why i will never buy an Audi, Accura or other big name PRICY AS HELL) car.. Cause those are the only ones these cretins seem to advertise for…
connie57, I now what you mean! I stopped watching both comedies AND dramas on network TV a long time ago! It got to where they were nothing but none-too-subtle propaganda screeds for gay lifestyles, biracial marriages, PC EVERYTHING, etc. I don’t have anything against biracial marriage per-se, but could not help but notice that suddenly EVERY single married couple on sit-coms was bi-racial, and EVERY neighborhood had to have a GAY couple, and white men were ALWAYS portrayed as affable but CLUELESS DOOFUSES, Christians ALWAYS portrayed as bigoted EXTREMISTS, etc.
That is NOT entertainment–it is LEFTIST INDOCTRINATION, and not even subtle or ENTERTAINING indoctrination, at that! Do those network mooks REALLY think we are SO stupid that we do not NOTICE these things?
I fully agree. Heck two of my favorite monday shows (love it or list it) and house hunters, are seeming to portray Gay couples a HECK of alot more than they occur in society..
MOST polls and stats sites i see show gays as making up what, 10% at most of the population. BUT if you was to go by those shows, it would almost indicate that 20% or so of the population are gay.
AND the whole “we need a gay couple, a Transgendered person, a normal white guy who is the resident doufus” etc is WHY I won’t ever have most modern shows ON the tv.. Comedy, “Drama”, or otherwise…
Been calling for that boycott way back BEFORE the election!?!
Been boycotting these people 4 years now. As for Mr DeNiro may I remind him that to assault a POTUS is a capital offense. However as a Trump supporter I am willing to meet Mr DeNiro at a time and place of his choosing in the Detroit Metro area as President Trumps stand-in and allow Me DeNiro to take a swing at me. We’re comparable in age however he may find its the hardest role he has ever encountered.
Keith, these people are SO obtuse and TONE-DEAF to how we see their antics, that I don’t think just boycotting them is enough. Hollyweird revenues are down SUBSTANTIALLY this year, and they apparently have NO IDEA—or are unwilling to admit–WHY. They are in denial about how their TOXIC disloyalty to the country that GAVE them the privileged lifestyles they enjoy affects their bottom line!
We need to let them KNOW they are being boycotted, and WHY. Get on their Twitter accounts and TELL them. Send letters to sponsoring companies and/or those who produce and distribute their movies, music, etc. THOSE people have MILLIONS of dollars at stake in the success of these entertainers, and THEY will notice! Post on Facebook pages, TOO! TELL them in EVERY venue you can THINK of that you were a PAYING member of their audience, but are no longer, and explain that THEIR disloyalty and obvious HATRED for you and others like you is the reason, until even THEY can no longer deny that their falling revenues are due to insulting and ALIENATING a HUGE share of their audience.
It doesn’t take long to send a Tweet or post a message on Facebook. Heck, once you get the message you want to send, you can store it in a file somewhere and just CUT and PASTE it into future posts so you can spread it around to ALL the appropriate parties. These people are DUMB! It is up to us to “educate” them about the perils of spitting in the faces of paying customers!
The reason why most Hollywood elites and political elites stand up for the illegals is because they would lose their house and lawn servants if they were deported.
It is time for the Right to exercise it’s freedom of speech! I have no intention of going to any movies or concerts that feature a liberal whackado that thinks his or her opinion means anything more than yours or mine! If this is revenge for the McCarthy era, so be it, but I doubt most of these overly rich and unsophisticated celebs even know who the man was or what the issues were. To be honest, I’m not completely certain why Hollywood is so left leaning. Certainly our money is as good as liberal money! What galls me the most is that they espouse freedom, freedom to view the world any way they want, freedom to accept any sexual persuasion and certainly freedom to earn obscene amts of money, yet they threaten any in their fold to indicate support for the right or our current POTUS. This selective use of “freedoms” is about as UNAMERICAN as one can get. No, I will not support such behaviors. They need to learn and experience the wrath of the Right.
Gary M, in addition to letting these “celebrities” and their sponsors, producers, distributors, etc. know that we are boycotting them, and WHY, we need to mobilize our friends and neighbors to join the fight! Encourage EVERYBODY you know to boycott them, and to let them know WHY they are being boycotted. Even as obtuse and TONE-DEAF as they ARE to how they are viewed out here in fly-over country, even THEY cannot ignore MILLIONS of Tweets, Facebook posts and letters about how we view their TOXIC disloyalty to and hatred of our country’s core values, and those of a solid majority of their audience, which they have just LOST because of their DISGRACEFUL behavior in standing up OPENLY encouraging violence, sedition, TREASON, and the assassination of a LEGALLY ELECTED President.
Most of these “celebrities” are just spouting off to impress their peers in the industry and to conform to what the “fashionable left” is doing these days. It’s not like most of them HAVE any actual political CONVICTIONS! They are apparently TOO STUPID to realize that it is DANGEROUS to incite the lawless elements of society to commit ANARCHY by telling them that their entertainment and sports IDOLS encourage and APPROVE such behavior. Having DONE that, they are COMPLICIT in all the property damage, personal injuries, etc. that have happened, and we will NO LONGER tolerate their IRRESPONSIBLE and ANTI-AMERICAN behavior!
Most of these people are pscyhological TRAIN WRECKS! They have SERIOUS guilt issues, and often feel “unworthy” of all the wealth and fame that, in many cases, came their way all to easily. So they compensate by adopting what they see as the “compassionate” (liberal) side of things, you know, just to show how much they CARE.
oleteabag. I’m trying at my end! It’s time to affect monetary losses in Hollywood. They are citizens and entitled to their opinions but to use their celebrity is an abuse. Time to cut their pay!
If only there was an organized protest to not go to the movies for one particular week then there would be quantitative proof that the protest of Hollywood is real. As it stands now, they feel it’s just a bump in the road.
That’s a GREAT idea, nevadarny! We need to proclaim a “just say NO to Hollyweird” week where EVERYBODY stays away from the movies, TV, music downloads, etc. for a whole week! That just might be enough to get their attention!
Any commercial usually needs to cater to potential buyers. A commercial is not usually designed to be political if it endorses a product. It is usually designed to reach a potential market. Sometimes, however, the potential market and the political goals/movements clash. This causes certain potential buyers to say: “No way I’m buying that product!” Advertisers beware, selling is your game. Not politics.
These perversion loving, and Donald Trump- Mike Pence hating Hollywood icons ought to move to Islamic countries, and convert. Then they can obey the Quran and, Surah 9:5 ,” Kill and slay the infidels wherever you find them…”
Where has common sense gone?
In general my wife and I stopped going to movies quite awhile ago, we will only go see the occasional movie that is not offensive to God, country, and conservatives.
My bet is that as computer generated animation is getting truly realistic future movies will not have any actors. As a group they are unable to keep their poorly formed opinions to themselves and as a result are killing the industry. Soon we will have a plethora of choic3s availqbke, with zero progressive actors and directors. Most likely most movies I would want to see will be made by individuals with no ties to Hollywierd. At least I hope so.
I have a better idea: Considering that those Hollywood crybabies have evoked their preference for any other country other than the USA, I say that they have also revoked their right to protection under the law. Pirate their junk and give it away FREE, no profit. Yes, they will come after you, but if they have the right to use their profits to dismantle the USA, don’t you have the right to defend yourself using their profits?
Sunshine, it huts more than just the actors and other elites, but also the camera staff, grips etc when films lose out cause of pirating.
And there is ample proof that pirating of movies BENEFITS the crooks out there..
The problem with the boycott is that most of the whiners have jumped the shark anyway and are either over the hill or not getting any good parts.
I have said boycott them for years. The “women’s march” marchers shouldn’t even be called women – better generic animals.
The list of performers whose events or movies I patronize has gotten very thin over the past 8 years. And I recently removed several more since the Crazy Woman (I know, that’s redundant) March.
And the so-called men who supported that march are the result of the pussification of America.
I have been doing this for a very long time! I don’t necessarily do it to boycott but when these celebrities speak out about what they believe and it upsets me I just cannot watch them acting or singing anymore because I can’t get into or believe the role they are trying to portray!!! Matt Damon, Cher, Madonna, Miley Cyrus are just a few and now I have more to add to the list!!